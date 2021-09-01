President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged on Wednesday to step up Turkey's judicial reform efforts.

"In the new judicial year, we'll accelerate our judicial reform efforts that will relieve both our justiciary organization and our nation," Erdoğan told a ceremony in the capital Ankara.

The government has "rolled up" its sleeves for a new judicial package, he said at the event marking the opening of a new service building for the Supreme Court and the start of the 2021-2022 judicial year.

"Our friends will bring this new package to Parliament's agenda as soon as possible," the president added.

On March 2, Erdogan announced a human rights plan, unveiling 11 principles set to be carried out in the course of two years.

It was designed as a "broad-based" plan to strengthen rights protections, individual freedoms and security, judicial independence, personal privacy, transparency, and property rights, as well as protect vulnerable groups and enhance administrative and social awareness of human rights.

Erdoğan also previously announced, "It is time for Turkey to discuss a new constitution again." Then, he said that work had begun for a new and civilian constitution for the people, adding that the 1982 Constitution has lost its validity. He emphasized that the new constitution will be the product of a transparent process.

Since 1982, the current Constitution, drafted following a military coup, has seen several amendments. The bloody 1980 coup, which led to the detention of hundreds of thousands of people along with mass trials, torture and executions, still represents a dark period in Turkish political history.

Amid debates for a new civil constitution, Erdoğan said that Turkey would have a comprehensive, clear, democratic and liberal constitution to guide the country in the upcoming century. He wants Turkey to have a civilian-drafted constitution by 2023, coinciding with the centenary of the foundation of the Republic of Turkey. He also underlined that the doors are open for all political parties to contribute to constitutional reform.

The AK Party last month completed its work on a draft constitution.