The European Union should take concrete steps to enhance bilateral ties with Turkey and the customs union deal must be updated, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Thursday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey expects constructive steps from the bloc, including visa liberalization.

"There has been a positive atmosphere with the EU and Germany has contributed to this, but it is about time to take concrete steps now," Çavuşoğlu told reporters, adding that the 2016 deal also needs to be implemented.

Turkish and European officials have over the last couple of years carried out talks on revising the current customs deal. Although the talks have been stalled as a result of political tensions, business circles and officials on both sides have endeavored to maintain dialogue.

Turkey is the only non-EU country with a customs union agreement with the bloc. The deal was struck with the EU in 1995. In its Dec. 21, 2016, assessment, the European Commission proposed revamping the deal.

The current deal only covers a limited range of industrial products and excludes agriculture, public procurement, e-commerce and services.

Officials have said with the inclusion of these sectors, bilateral trade between Turkey and the EU could reach $300 billion (TL 2.15 trillion), a substantial increase from the current $165 billion.

Visa liberalization was designed so Turkish citizens with biometric passports would be able to enter the Schengen area within 180 days for three months without any visa. With this initiative, Turkey-EU ties, which were struggling due to the union's discriminative attitude by excusing some political obstacle claims, have entered a new era through the migration crisis.

The EU has three conditions for full membership: complying with all the EU's standards and rules, gaining the consent of the EU institutions and EU member states and gaining the consent of the candidate country's citizens with approval either in the national parliament or by referendum.

Although any European country with a shared respect for the EU's democratic values is eligible to apply, the criteria that were determined in 1993 in Copenhagen must be met in order to become a full member.

These criteria include democratic, stable institutions, rule of law, a well-functioning market economy and a capacity to implement the necessary requirements for membership. Currently, there are 35 criteria, covering various areas, from transportation and energy to the environment and human rights. Yet, even if all of these conditions are met by the candidate country, there is one more challenge that needs to be fulfilled: The EU itself has to be eligible to accept new members.

Turkey's negotiations for a full membership started back in 2005 and yet, with a rather slow process, only 16 chapters have been opened and one has been closed so far. Since 2016, the accession negotiations have stalled.

Back in 2017, as no chapter had been opened for two years, the European Commission set up a "Positive Agenda" to speed up the process. In this respect, working groups were established for the opening of eight chapters, including Chapter 23 and Chapter 24, which are on Judiciary and Fundamental Rights and on Justice, Freedom and Security, respectively. In reality, the screening of the chapters was already completed back in 2006 and yet, the EU has failed to communicate with Turkey on determining the benchmark criteria of these chapters, which has left Ankara in limbo on how to comply with them.

Turkey-EU relations are marked by disputes on several issues, including the Eastern Mediterranean tensions, Turkey's role in Syria, the migrant crisis and the stalemate in Turkey's accession process to the bloc.

'Germany supports constructive dialogue between Turkey, EU'

Maas, meanwhile, said Germany supports constructive Turkey-EU dialogue.

"Turkey is an important NATO ally and Germany has always emphasized this. It will continue to be so in the future," Maas said.

He continued by saying that Germany supports Turkey-EU dialogue.

"We know ... that we are interested in these talks, and of course in goals and results. Last year, was a difficult year in the relationship between the EU and Turkey. This year looks to be a much better one."

'Sofa Gate caused by intra-EU tensions'

In response to a question about the so-called "Sofa Gate" scandal, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey strictly followed protocol and was not responsible for the crisis.

"We are saddened to see intra-EU tensions exposed during the meeting with our president; the reason for 'Sofa Gate' was the competition between EU’s branches of council and commission," Çavuşoğlu said.

Turkey received a torrent of criticism after images went viral of his meeting with von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi even called Erdoğan a dictator in the aftermath of the incident, sparking a furious response from Turkey.

The diplomatic faux pas was instantly branded "Sofa Gate" on Twitter and became the dominant talking point of the first Turkey-EU summit in a year.

The three leaders had been trying to set a more positive tone in relations after months of spats.

But the talks ended with European officials accusing Turkey of chauvinism, linking the incident to Erdoğan's withdrawal a month earlier from the Istanbul Convention against gender-based violence.

Turkey-Germany reach consensus on Libya mercenary withdrawal

Çavuşoğlu also said Turkey and Germany have reached a consensus on the withdrawal of mercenaries from Libya, but Ankara has a bilateral agreement with the Libyan government for its troops to be stationed there.

He said Turkish troops in Libya are there under agreement with Libya's previous Government of National Accord and should not be confused with the foreign mercenaries stationed there.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told President Tayyip Erdoğan that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya would be an "important signal" as both leaders vowed to support the new interim government, a German government spokesman said.