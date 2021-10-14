Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU Affairs Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı hosted the head of the EU Delegation to Turkey Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut and EU ambassadors at the ERASMUS+ Ambassadors Working Breakfast on Thursday. The meeting focused on the work of the EU’s Solidarity Programs and Erasmus+, the EU Delegation to Turkey said on Twitter.

During the meeting, Erasmus+, which has contributed to the academic and professional work of many Turkish citizens and institutions for 17 years as well as the EU’s Solidarity Programs were discussed. pic.twitter.com/1ncwUhPYCG — AB Türkiye Delegasyonu EU Delegation Turkey (@EUDelegationTur) October 14, 2021

Turkish officials have reiterated that the country is part of Europe and sees its future in the EU, adding that it will continue to work toward full membership. Turkish officials have also said that they hope for progress in 2021 and expect the bloc to take definitive action to this end.

Turkey has underlined that it wants to push forward from the "positive" talks and has called for "concrete action" – particularly when it comes to migration.

European Union leaders earlier this year said the bloc is ready to support a concrete and positive agenda with Turkey, especially in the areas of economic cooperation and migration, after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Ankara to discuss bilateral ties and seek a way forward after tensions rose high last year.