In a classroom in the heart of Türkiye’s capital, Ankara, a new breed of thinkers gathers daily, not to master the art of espionage, but to reshape the way the world understands security and intelligence. These aren't future spies, but academics and strategists, each with a vision to bridge scholarly insight with practical, real-world challenges. Through a curriculum that merges research disciplines with cutting-edge geopolitical strategy, they explore fresh perspectives and develop innovative frameworks for an era where knowledge is as valuable as intelligence. With diverse academic backgrounds, these scholars are on a mission to forge new strategies that will help balance the modern world. There, they are working on a groundbreaking “neo-conceptual paradigm.” This is the workspace of Türkiye’s newly established National Intelligence Academy, created just last year under the umbrella of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) – not as a place for covert operations or spy training, but as a center for ideas, preparing the country for a future where intellectual rigor and strategic foresight are essential.

When rumors of the academy's formation began circulating in early 2023, curiosity abounded. The question was simple: What would an academy merging the worlds of intelligence and academia look like? It was a novel and surprising concept. On Feb. 9, 2023, the official announcement came, and within just a month, the institution was operational. The academy’s website outlined its mission clearly: “to advance the field of intelligence as a science in Türkiye by conducting postgraduate education and scientific research in the areas of intelligence, security, and strategy.”

Leading the academy is professor Talha Köse, a scholar with an extensive academic and think tank background both in Türkiye and abroad. Shortly after his appointment, Köse provided more insight into the academy’s goals, answering many of the questions that had surrounded its establishment. Now, the main question is whether this initiative is succeeding in what it promised. Daily Sabah reached out to Köse, eager to highlight the academy's work for curious minds.

In an exclusive interview, Köse explained that discussing intelligence in today's context, “first and foremost,” requires clear definitions. “Incorrectly defining a problem can hinder efforts to find meaningful solutions. This definition shapes the context in which actions, tools and methods are developed,” he said, emphasizing the evolution of intelligence literature and noting that as the world changes, so too does intelligence.

“The contemporary global landscape has seen a shift in threat perceptions. Emerging concerns – migration, climate change, pandemics, biological threats, cyberattacks and changes in the nature of warfare – are forcing states to reassess their security strategies,” he said. “These new threats are reshaping intelligence agencies and the broader literature surrounding them.”

Köse outlined three major shifts: “First, new threats require expertise in previously unfamiliar fields, leading agencies to reorganize and work more closely with academics. They increasingly rely on external experts to navigate complex issues.”

“Second, as the amount of data grows exponentially, the need for intelligence analysis increases. However, analytical capabilities have not kept up, creating gaps. This has prompted agencies to focus on training analysts and enhancing their skills by encouraging collaboration between practitioners and academics.”

“Third, digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming essential as decision-makers demand faster access to reliable analyses. The flood of signal, cyber and open-source intelligence requires careful questioning to avoid irrelevant or misleading results. AI is crucial in processing this data, and agencies are racing to integrate it into their operations.”

Köse also touched on the growing transparency in the intelligence community, fueled by whistleblowers like Edward Snowden and Julian Assange, whose revelations prompted public debates about covert operations. “These developments have increased accountability and forced intelligence agencies to communicate more openly with the public,” he noted.

Turning the focus to Türkiye, Köse highlighted the country’s response to these global shifts: “Türkiye has been closely monitoring these changes and has significantly improved its intelligence capabilities. Its expanding strategic vision has allowed the country to operate more proactively in regional affairs and areas of national interest.”

He explained that the National Intelligence Academy reflects this evolving vision, combining academic knowledge from various disciplines with Türkiye’s well-established intelligence experience. “By prioritizing closer collaboration between academics and practitioners, the academy aims to strengthen Türkiye’s intelligence capacity. There’s a growing need for a community that not only supports ongoing operations but also critically analyzes intelligence work,” he said.

Multipolar power shifts

Many experts agree that the international system is undergoing a significant transformation, though the specifics of this emerging order remain uncertain. In this period of flux, nations are urged to stay alert to potential threats. Key questions arise: What are the true intentions of both allies and adversaries? And do they possess the means to act on those intentions? For Türkiye, a nation often at the center of regional tensions, experts argue that it is critical to reassess its primary threat perceptions, identify opportunities and develop strategies that address both regional and global challenges. Köse agrees with the need for a reassessment and adds, “Intelligence plays a crucial role in shaping these strategies, and the methods for obtaining accurate analyses to inform national policy are vital.”

As global competition intensifies and the nature of warfare shifts, new perspectives are being explored worldwide, from think tanks to state institutions. The focus has shifted toward asking new questions, developing innovative methods and actively influencing the direction of change, rather than merely reacting to it. Professor Köse agrees, "Strong intelligence is vital for making future predictions and formulating effective strategies."

“MIT’s enhanced capacity has positioned Türkiye to respond more effectively to regional and global developments, allowing for a more proactive policy based on informed predictions,” Köse said, and added, “The academy, as a part of MIT, accordingly aims to contribute to strategy development in key areas, further strengthening this capacity.”

Elaborating on this, Köse explained: “Our curriculum offers students an interdisciplinary perspective, enabling them to focus on various dimensions of national and international issues with an intelligence and security emphasis. Students learn core concepts, theories and methodologies of intelligence while also studying subjects like intelligence history, law, economic security, energy security, grand strategy and strategic communication. We also explore the transformation of the international system. Additionally, students can choose from a regional studies module that covers the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Russia, Central Asia and Africa.”

Through a problem-based learning approach, the academy, Köse said, “encourages students to move beyond theoretical knowledge and engage in real-world analyses.”

“Our aim is to cultivate a unique discourse relevant to Türkiye,” he stressed.

A key term that emerged during the interview was “neo-conceptual paradigm,” which Köse emphasized from the start. This term, he explained, was conceptualized by Ibrahim Kalın, the current head of MIT. Kalın, a Turkish statesman with a strong academic and bureaucratic background, is known for his strategic role in shaping Türkiye’s foreign and intelligence policies in the last decade, particularly in collaboration with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Ibrahim Kalın, chair of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), shares insights and expertise during a lecture at the National Intelligence Academy, Ankara, Türkiye, Sept. 16, 2024. (AA Photo)

According to Köse, the neo-conceptual paradigm shape how individuals define and approach problems, which in turn affects the solutions they develop. He highlighted, “These frameworks also shape thinking styles, actions and the tools and methods used.”

The National Intelligence Academy, he explained, is dedicated to creating a neo-conceptual paradigm that align with Türkiye’s national interests. This philosophy drives the curriculum, course content and the broader educational mission of the academy, he said.

Köse shared further details, stating: “We aim to create a platform for public and private sector employees working in intelligence and security to contribute to the development of these frameworks. This includes not only our graduate programs but also scientific research projects and events. Türkiye possesses strong institutions and a wealth of talent in this field. Our goal is to integrate these resources and build a cohesive intelligence community.”

New vs. old

In a bold strategic shift in recent years, Türkiye has laid out several future-focused initiatives under its overarching "vision" framework, which includes an "Intelligence Vision" alongside its economic and technological goals. Erdoğan has consistently championed these objectives with Kalın, echoing this commitment to enhancing Türkiye’s intelligence capabilities. Notable actions, such as the renovation of MIT facilities, the recruitment of new personnel and the establishment of new units, have already been implemented. During the recent inauguration of a new MIT building in Istanbul, Erdoğan described this development as essential for strengthening Türkiye’s regional and global influence.

Köse sees his academy as a key tangible project as part of the very vision. He asserts that Turkish intelligence is well-positioned to blend traditional and modern methodologies, placing it among the world’s leading intelligence agencies. He emphasized the academy’s role in integrating insights from diverse disciplines, thus enriching Türkiye’s intelligence efforts.

Experts argue that intelligence agencies that fail to integrate the humanities or invest in various scientific fields risk falling behind. Köse supports this view but stresses a balanced approach: “The academy does not view intelligence work solely through the lens of the humanities; it also engages in engineering and natural sciences. The significance of technology and scientific advancements in intelligence activities is immense, but we do not approach this from a one-sided functional perspective.”

Köse elaborated further: “AI, cybersecurity, cryptology, and satellite and space systems are key research areas for us. With our robust infrastructure, we aim to conduct academic and scientific research while also focusing on specialized fields like quantum research and biological security. In this context, the scientific research and publications by the academy will not only benefit intelligence practitioners in Türkiye but also contribute to global intelligence knowledge and encourage further studies.”

Experience, security, tangibility

Intelligence studies, though a relatively new field of scientific research, have grown substantially in recent decades, predominantly influenced by an Anglo-Saxon narrative. However, Köse argues that such Western-centric frameworks fail to adequately reflect Türkiye’s unique experiences and security concerns.

"Just as in other fields, Western-centric concepts are insufficient for conceptualizing Türkiye’s experiences. One of the National Intelligence Academy's key missions is to adopt a perspective rooted in our values and historical heritage while addressing contemporary questions with Türkiye at the center," he asserted.

He also pointed out how the international system is often framed in ways that distort realities: “One state’s traitor might be another’s hero, and groups labeled as terrorists by one country may be used as tools by another.”

Köse also critiqued the dominant global security narratives that struggle to address contemporary threats, emphasizing the need for new conceptual frameworks to move beyond Cold War-era paradigms and the simplistic East-West dichotomies that persist in discourse. "Inadequate conceptual frameworks that label today’s international system as a new Cold War still circulate, failing to capture the complexity of the current global security equation,” he noted.

When asked about the academy's tangible steps, Köse outlined a series of forward-looking initiatives. He highlighted the importance of creating an interactive space that includes not only academic staff but also students, public and private sector workers, and civil society organizations engaged in intelligence and security. This platform, he said, would be essential for challenging existing concepts and developing new ones, grounded in Türkiye’s unique context.

“One of the first steps in this direction was the Intelligence Studies Workshop held in July, where contributions from academics across Türkiye initiated important discussions on security and intelligence. Such workshops are set to become a regular part of the academy’s agenda,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Köse announced plans to launch a peer-reviewed journal on intelligence and security, which he described as “a critical platform for scientific discourse and discipline-building in the field.” Additionally, he noted that the academy is preparing an encyclopedia of key concepts in intelligence studies, featuring contributions from both Turkish and international authors. “This project will take several years to complete and aims to provide foundational knowledge for intelligence practitioners and scholars,” he said.

Alongside these academic efforts, the academy plans to publish reports and analyses on current issues, ensuring that theoretical debates are applied to real-world challenges. While Köse mentioned there are more projects in the works, he chose not to overwhelm readers with a lengthy list and concluded his remarks.