Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense announced that 10 terrorists from the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing, the YPG, were killed in two strikes in northern Syria.

Two terrorists were targeted in the Operation Olive Branch zone, the ministry said in a statement. It also noted that eight YPG/PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. PKK/YPG terrorists hide near the Turkish border in northern Syria, where they plan or stage attacks on locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).