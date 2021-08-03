Two more PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces after persuasion efforts in collaboration with the police and gendarmerie, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry noted that one of the terrorists had joined the PKK in 1997 and had participated in the terrorist group's activities in Iraq and Syria, while the other took part in the PKK's activities in Europe.

The number of terrorists who laid down their arms in 2021 has reached 120 with the latest additions, the ministry said. Last year, some 243 PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, according to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

Turkey’s counterterrorism efforts continue decisively in coordination between the Turkish Armed Forces, National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Gendarmerie General Command, the police force and local units.

Over the last four years, the number of PKK terrorists in Turkey has plunged by 83%.

The PKK leadership is struggling to recruit both militants and higher ranks, according to reports. Additionally, many terrorists are reluctant to enter Turkey from Iraq to carry out attacks due to the high number of casualties.

The PKK terrorist group once had over 5,500 members, said Soylu, but as of 2020, only 53 people joined the illegal outfit, down from 132 in 2019. A mere two people joined the terror group in 2021, he added.

In recent years, Turkey has stepped up operations at home and across its borders against the terrorist group and has also convinced an increasing number of its members to quit the PKK.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in Turkey's eastern and southeastern provinces where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The forces also conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which they carry out attacks on Turkey. Turkey launched Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in June 2020 to ensure the safety of Turks and its national borders by eliminating terrorist threats.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.