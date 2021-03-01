The West has fallen silent in the face of the increasing attacks carried out by the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian wing, the YPG. The attacks have reached an unparalleled scale with the terror group targeting civilians in the country’s northern regions almost on a daily basis since the beginning of the year.

Already trapped in a decade-long war, life is becoming more difficult for the Syrian people as districts in northern Syria under Turkish control are regularly targeted by the YPG, which seized control of large swathes of land in northern parts of the country with the Bashar Assad regime's blessing when clashes intensified in 2012.

Struggling amid a deep economic crisis, vulnerable against the COVID-19 pandemic and fighting for survival at displacement camps, civilians once again face increasing terrorist attacks disrupting their daily lives.

The terrorist organization has a lengthy record of human rights abuses, ranging from kidnappings, recruiting child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and being responsible for the forced displacement in Syria.

At the beginning of 2021, on Jan. 2, a car bomb near a vegetable market in the opposition-held border town of Ras al-Ain, killed at least five people before a bomb-laden vehicle exploded in northern Azaz, killing at least one civilian and wounding six others on Jan. 17. The YPG also attacked Azaz with four mortar attacks on Jan. 24.

A car bomb believed to have been deployed and detonated by YPG terrorists in the center of the northern Syrian town of Afrin claimed the lives of six civilians including a child on Jan. 30. The Afrin attack was part of a trio of terrorist attacks that killed at least 20 civilians, including women and children, that weekend.

Condemning the attack, Washington failed to make any reference to the terrorists or review its relations with the group, despite the fact that local security forces have blamed the YPG for the deadly assaults.

The U.S. primarily partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria in its fight against the Daesh terrorist group. On the other hand, Turkey strongly opposed the YPG's presence in northern Syria, which has been a major sticking point in strained Turkey-U.S. relations. Ankara has long objected to the U.S.' support for the YPG, a group that poses a threat to Turkey and terrorizes local people, destroying their homes and forcing them to flee.

Under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the U.S. has provided military training and given truckloads of military support to the YPG, despite its NATO ally's security concerns. Underlining that one cannot support one terrorist group to defeat another, Turkey conducted its own counterterrorism operations, over the course of which it has managed to remove a significant number of terrorists from the region.

YPG attacks continued in February with at least one civilian killed and four others injured in a car bomb attack by the terror group in Afrin on Feb. 14, and at least one civilian killed and three more injured in a bomb attack in al-Bab two days later.

The following day, on Feb. 17, the YPG wounded 10 civilians, six of whom were children, in a rocket attack on Afrin, which was cleared of terrorists by Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch, while another six civilians, including a child, were wounded in a terrorist attack carried out with a car bomb in Azaz on Feb. 20.

Although the PKK, which has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants, is listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union, Western countries have refrained from commenting on the increasing scale of attacks in Syria’s northern provinces and the civilian lives lost.

Gaining frequency at the start of the year, terrorist attacks in Syria's north increased in tandem with the new U.S. administration under Joe Biden taking office, indicating that Turkey's concerns about the U.S.' cooperation with the YPG are not without reason.

Experts have stated that the recent terror attacks stem from actors on the ground revising their positions with the new U.S. administration in Washington.

Turkey's Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring operations liberated the northern Syrian region from YPG and Daesh terrorists, allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians to return to their homes.

However, the YPG terrorist group often mounts attacks on Jarablus, Afrin and Azaz from Syria's Manbij and Tal Rifaat areas, which remain under its occupation.