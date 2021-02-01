Security forces arrested a top assassin of the Daesh terrorist group in Turkey’s northwestern Yalova province, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Monday.

In a statement on Twitter, Soylu said police in Yalova carried out an extensive operation in the city to capture the terrorist, who was responsible for carrying out assassinations in Turkey.

The interior minister continued by congratulating the security forces and intelligence units for their successful operation.

Soylu did not identify the terrorist.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by the group’s terrorists multiple times.

The terrorist group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Back in September, Turkey detained Mahmut Özden, the top Daesh figure in the country, during counterterrorism operations carried out in southern Adana province.

Turkish intelligence played a key role in the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by detaining and extraditing one of his aides to Iraq, who provided U.S. authorities with critical information for locating him.

According to Interior Ministry figures, at least 2,000 people were arrested and 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey in the past few years, while around 70,000 people have been denied entry into the country over their suspected links to the terrorist group.