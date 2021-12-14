The Turkish military destroyed three terrorists attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring area in northeastern Syria, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkish commandos killed three terrorists affiliated with the terrorist PKK’s Syrian offshoot YPG after they attempted to infiltrate the area controlled by Turkish troops and opened harassment fire.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions, aimed to establish a terror-free safe zone for the return of Syrians in the area east of the Euphrates River that was then controlled by United States-backed YPG terrorists.

Meanwhile, Turkish gendarmerie forces confiscated 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of anti-tank ammunition in the Amanos region in the southern Hatay province near the Syrian border.

The explosives were buried in the ground in a shelter used by the terrorists, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) reported.

This year Turkey launched Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017. The fresh operation is aimed at eliminating the separatist terrorist group and clear the region of terrorists.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.