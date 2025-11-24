Galatasaray step into a pivotal Champions League night on Tuesday, knowing a win over Belgian debutant Union Saint-Gilloise at a packed Rams Park could push them into the competition’s top eight and extend one of Europe’s most impressive streaks of the season.

The Lions enter matchday five ninth in the 36-team standings with nine points, a resurgence built on three straight victories that have flipped their European campaign on its head.

After opening with a bruising 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt, Okan Buruk’s side steadied themselves with signature wins – edging Liverpool 1-0, overpowering Bodo/Glimt 3-1 and silencing Ajax 3-0 in Amsterdam.

One more triumph would give Galatasaray something they have never tasted in Champions League history: four consecutive victories in the competition proper.

Their domestic form arrived as a bonus.

Galatasaray reset quickly after their first league loss of the season, edging Gençlerbirliği 3-2 over the weekend, a confidence lift before returning to continental duty.

But the loudest statement remains RAMS Park itself – a fortress untouched since August 2024.

Galatasaray ride a 33-match home unbeaten run across all competitions, including two Champions League wins this season.

They have not suffered a European home defeat since last year’s shock loss to Young Boys in the playoff rounds, and their run now stands at 24 wins and nine draws in Istanbul.

History still offers a warning.

Galatasaray have never beaten a Belgian opponent in UEFA competitions, drawing four and losing four against Club Brugge and Anderlecht.

Tuesday brings their first-ever meeting with Union SG.

Union SG’s wild ride

Union SG’s Champions League debut has been unforgiving.

They opened with a bold 3-1 win at PSV but were brought back to earth by three heavy defeats – 4-0 to Newcastle, 4-0 to Inter and 3-1 at Atletico Madrid.

No side except Ajax have conceded more goals in the competition.

Yet the Belgian leaders arrive with momentum from home soil. Union have lost just once in their last six matches across all competitions and tightened their grip on the domestic top spot Saturday by beating Cercle Brugge 2-0.

Encouragingly, their last two European wins – including this season’s opener – have both come away from home.

Austria’s Raul Florucz has been their bright spark in Europe, scoring three times in four matches, and remains their most dangerous threat going forward.

Injuries stretch Galatasaray’s depth

Galatasaray’s biggest battle may come before kickoff. Wilfried Singo, Mario Lemina and Yusuf Demir all limped off during the weekend league win, joining a crowded treatment room.

Victor Osimhen – the Champions League’s current top scorer with six goals in just three matches – remains out with a hamstring issue.

Yunus Akgün, Berkan Kutlu and Kaan Ayhan are also sidelined.

The club will also miss fullbacks Eren Elmalı and Metehan Baltacı, both suspended following betting-related sanctions.

Kazımcan Karataş cannot feature as he is not listed on the UEFA squad.

Ismail Jakobs enters the match one booking away from suspension and would miss the trip to Monaco if cautioned.

Galatasaray’s European pedigree

Tuesday marks Galatasaray’s 333rd match in European competitions and their 127th in the Champions League.

Historically, the club have won 119 of their continental fixtures (32 in the Champions League era) and have long been defined by their ability to rise on big European nights – a reputation Buruk has helped revive.

Under Buruk, Galatasaray have played 30 matches in UEFA competitions, earning 13 wins, eight draws and nine losses across Champions League and Europa League action.

This match offers a rare chance to shape club history again: victory would deliver their first-ever run of four straight wins in the Champions League’s group/league stage.

Union SG's limp

Union SG travel with injury troubles of their own. Fedde Leysen was forced off in their weekend win and joins Mohammed Fuseini, Guillaume François, Ivan Pavlic and goalkeeper Jens Teunckens on the absentee list.

Despite the setbacks, the Belgian champions – returning to Europe’s top stage after 90 years – arrive fearless, fully aware they have already produced two away wins in continental competitions in the past year.