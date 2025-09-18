Lionel Messi has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Inter Miami, sources close to negotiations confirmed, keeping the Argentine superstar in Major League Soccer beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The deal, expected to be officially announced within the next two weeks, ensures Messi, 38, remains a key figure for Inter Miami through at least 2027, potentially closing the final chapter of his storied playing career in the United States.

Barcelona to Miami

Messi’s path to global stardom began in Rosario, Argentina, where he overcame a childhood growth hormone deficiency to join Barcelona’s La Masia academy at 13.

He debuted for the senior team in 2004 at 17, eventually scoring 672 goals in 778 appearances and claiming 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Rey trophies, and 4 UEFA Champions League crowns.

Individually, he won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards.

Internationally, Messi silenced critics with Argentina’s 2021 Copa America victory and then the 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar, where he scored seven goals, assisted three, and lifted his first World Cup as captain.

He currently stands as Argentina’s all-time leading scorer with 109 goals in 187 appearances.

After leaving Barcelona due to financial turmoil in 2021, Messi spent two seasons at PSG, netting 32 goals in 75 games, before moving to Inter Miami in 2023, joining a project co-owned by David Beckham and blending family life in Florida with a new professional challenge.

Transforming MLS

Since arriving, Messi has dramatically elevated both Inter Miami and Major League Soccer.

In 2023, despite injuries limiting his appearances, he led the team to its first trophy, the Leagues Cup, scoring 10 goals in seven matches.

The 2024 season saw Miami claim the Supporters’ Shield, with Messi producing 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 games, earning the MLS MVP award even as the team exited early in the playoffs.

Messi’s influence extends beyond statistics. Attendance surged 40% league-wide, and MLS Season Pass subscriptions on Apple TV spiked, reflecting his transformative “Messi effect.”

The 2025 season has been another showcase of brilliance.

At 38, Messi has tallied 25 goals and 13 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions, becoming the fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 career goals in just 48 games.

Highlights include a 5-1 thrashing of New York Red Bulls and a stunning Goal of the Matchday against LA Galaxy.

Despite semifinal exits in the MLS Cup playoffs, the Leagues Cup runner-up finish, and an early Concacaf Champions Cup exit, Messi continues to prioritize team success over personal accolades.

Eyes on the 2026 World Cup

Messi’s extension aligns with his preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which will feature matches at venues including Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Argentina, led by Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni, remain a favorite, buoyed by young stars like Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez.

Messi has indicated this could be his final international tournament, making club stability in Miami critical.

Financially, the contract maintains his lucrative package, including equity in the club and brand partnerships with Adidas and Apple.

Inter Miami’s valuation has more than doubled since Messi’s arrival, underscoring his profound impact.