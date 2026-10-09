Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have defined football for nearly two decades, but their international careers reveal a striking difference.

Argentina built a team around Messi that thrives on collective sacrifice, while Portugal have repeatedly struggled to balance Ronaldo's influence with the needs of the squad.

Both countries boast generations of exceptional players, yet Argentina's unity has delivered major international trophies, while Portugal have faced persistent questions about accommodating their greatest star.

Boy from Rosario

For years, Messi struggled under comparisons with Diego Maradona. After leaving Rosario for Barcelona at 13, he faced relentless pressure to reproduce his club success with Argentina.

Consecutive Copa America final defeats in 2015 and 2016 intensified criticism. Messi briefly retired from international football after the latter loss, prompting doubts about his connection with the national team.

Unlike Maradona, Messi was quiet and reserved, leading critics to question his leadership qualities.

That perception changed when Argentina won the 2021 Copa America, defeating Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana to end a 28-year wait for a major senior men's international trophy.

Under coach Lionel Scaloni, Argentina had developed a team that no longer depended entirely on Messi to produce every decisive moment.

The transformation became clearer at the 2022 World Cup. During the quarterfinal against the Netherlands, Messi celebrated his penalty by cupping his ears toward the Dutch bench, responding to comments from coach Louis van Gaal.

After Argentina advanced on penalties following a 2-2 draw, Messi interrupted a television interview to confront Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, delivering the now-famous line, "¿Qué mirás, bobo?"

The moment revealed Messi's willingness to defend his teammates. His leadership was not about being the loudest voice in the dressing room, but earning trust and showing his teammates he would stand up for them.

Argentina eventually defeated France in a dramatic final, allowing Messi to lift the World Cup.

Team around trust

Argentina's success was no accident. Since taking charge in 2018, Scaloni has built a team based on collective responsibility, introducing younger players who grew up idolizing Messi.

Rather than assembling admirers around their captain, he gave them defined roles that allowed the team to function cohesively.

Rodrigo De Paul became one of Messi's closest allies. Frequently described as his bodyguard, the midfielder combines relentless running with a willingness to confront opponents who target his captain.

Emiliano Martinez provides confidence and competitive intensity, while Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez have helped establish a generation willing to work for Messi.

Their contributions go beyond admiration. De Paul's defensive work allows Messi to conserve energy, Mac Allister helps maintain balance, and Alvarez's movement creates space for his captain.

Argentina's unity reflects a simple principle: Messi does not have to carry the team alone because everyone understands their responsibilities.

Ronaldo's leadership presents a different challenge

Ronaldo's career has been built on ambition, discipline and extraordinary self-belief. Those qualities made him one of football's greatest players, but his later international years have raised questions about how Portugal should accommodate him.

For years, Ronaldo was portrayed as the outspoken leader, while Messi was considered too quiet to inspire his country.

Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph appeared to support that argument. Ronaldo helped lead his country to its first major international title, encouraging teammates from the sidelines after injury forced him off during the final against France.

Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo shake hands before the international friendly match at Old Trafford, Manchester, U.K., Nov. 18, 2014. (Getty Images Photo)

Argentina, meanwhile, were still struggling to win a major trophy with Messi.

Over time, however, the narrative changed. Argentina developed a successful system around Messi, while Portugal struggled to establish an attacking structure that maximized Ronaldo's strengths without limiting the team's collective play.

The challenge became particularly visible at the 2022 World Cup. Before the tournament, Ronaldo gave an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, criticizing Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag. The interview led to the termination of his contract and ensured controversy followed him into Portugal's preparations.

Portugal's performances intensified the debate. Coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo for the round-of-16 match against Switzerland, and Portugal responded with a commanding 6-1 victory. Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick, demonstrating the team's attacking potential without Ronaldo starting.

The result did not prove Ronaldo was responsible for Portugal's difficulties, but it raised legitimate questions about tactical flexibility.

Even when Portugal succeeded, discussion frequently returned to Ronaldo's role rather than the collective performance.

Euro 2024's emotional pressure

The debate continued at Euro 2024, when Ronaldo missed a penalty against Slovenia in extra time during Portugal's round-of-16 match. He broke down in tears, and his teammates gathered around him.

Portugal eventually advanced after winning the shootout, with goalkeeper Diogo Costa saving all three Slovenian attempts.

There was nothing wrong with Ronaldo's emotional reaction. Missing a decisive penalty can be devastating, especially for a player accustomed to extraordinary standards.

Yet the episode illustrated how Ronaldo's individual struggles could dominate Portugal's narrative, even when other players delivered decisive contributions.

The issue is not that Portugal's players lack affection for their captain. Their response demonstrated genuine solidarity. The question is whether that relationship can coexist with the freedom to build a team around several leaders rather than one dominant figure.

Bigger than the system

Ronaldo's club career has also featured public conflicts over his role.

After Real Madrid won the Champions League in 2018, he cast uncertainty over his future during the celebrations before eventually joining Juventus. His time in Italy ended with another high-profile departure, while his second Manchester United spell collapsed after he refused to enter as a substitute against Tottenham in 2022.

His subsequent interview with Morgan intensified the dispute with Ten Hag, leading to his departure from Old Trafford.

These episodes illustrate the difficulty of balancing a superstar's ambitions with a team's tactical requirements. Coaches must consider pressing, movement, defensive responsibilities and opportunities for younger players.

As a player ages, a team cannot build its future entirely around what he once offered.

Argentina have managed a similar challenge by allowing Messi to concentrate on his greatest strengths while teammates handle much of the defensive work. Portugal have faced greater scrutiny over whether their decisions prioritize collective performance or preserve Ronaldo's central role.

Neither player's legacy can be reduced to a simplistic comparison between a team player and a selfish superstar. Ronaldo helped Portugal win Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League, while Messi's success reflects Scaloni's tactical organization and his teammates' quality.

Ultimately, Argentina made their superstar part of a collective mission. Portugal's challenge has been ensuring Ronaldo's extraordinary legacy does not overshadow the needs of the team around him.