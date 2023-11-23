Mesut Özil, once a football sensation gracing the fields of Real Madrid and Arsenal, bid farewell to the sport earlier this year, leaving fans curious about his unfulfilled Turkish career.

The 35-year-old midfielder's father, Mustafa Özil, shed light on why Mesut did not opt for the Turkish national team, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the decisions that shaped his international journey.

In an exclusive interview with Bild, Mustafa Özil disclosed the intricacies of the pivotal moment when Özil had to choose between Germany and Türkiye.

Despite the desire to represent his ancestral roots, the "Assist King" faced resistance, even accusations of betraying his homeland.

"As a manager, you always need to have a vision," Mustafa Özil emphasized. "One example: the decision to play for the German national team. Almost everyone in my family was against Mesut playing for Germany. They even said that he betrayed his country. Mesut came to me, we talked about it and I understood his doubts. He was only 18 at the time, a young lad and his friends were playing for Türkiye. Mesut said, 'My blood is red.' I told him, 'We all bleed red!' However, I convinced him, with arguments, to play for Germany. This was the best decision. He played 92 international matches for Germany until 2018 and became a world champion in 2014. This is the greatest honor for a football player. It was completely the right decision.'"

Mustafa Özil, who initially managed his son's career, reflected on the pivotal role he played in steering him toward Die Mannschaft.

Amid familial opposition and societal expectations, Özil's guidance proved instrumental in Nemo's success on the international stage.

The narrative then shifted to Mesut's illustrious career, notably his time at Arsenal where Arsene Wenger reshaped the team around the Turkish-German midfielder.

The peak years until 2018 brought accolades and a 2014 World Cup triumph.

However, a decline followed, and Mustafa Özil attributed this downturn to misguided advice from his advisors.

"Mesut's career progressed wonderfully until 2018. In 2013, he was transferred to Arsenal as the most expensive German football player of the period. Real Madrid earned more money than they had ever earned from that transfer. Wenger rebuilt the team for Mesut. He also received a big contract and signed sponsorship agreements with giant companies. The decline started after 2018. I attribute this to his advisors. They misled Mesut."

Looking ahead, Özil revealed his biggest wish for Mesut's post-playing career.

"If you put aside after 2018, Mesut's career developed at an incredible level in the club and national team. My biggest wish for Mesut is that he will one day work for the German Football Federation. For example, he may be in a consulting role in national team management or the integration of foreign players into the national team," he said.

Dream come true

Özil's aspiration to play in his ancestral homeland materialized when he joined Fenerbahçe in 2021, marking a shift from Arsenal where he had fallen out of favor under manager Mikel Arteta.

As a free agent, Özil chose Fenerbahçe after parting ways with Arsenal six months ahead of schedule, reportedly relinquishing a portion of the 7.9 million euros ($8.6 million) owed to him.

Although the financial details were undisclosed, Özil inked a three-and-a-half-year deal with Fenerbahçe, reportedly earning 5 million euros ($5.46 million) per season and securing a 3 million euro ($3.27 million) signing bonus.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Özil said he was "very excited" to don the Fenerbahçe shirt, fulfilling a long-held dream.

The club had pursued Özil for years, and Chairperson Ali Koç praised the deal, revealing their previous attempt in 2019 was hindered by financial constraints.

In his inaugural season, Özil sported the number 67 jersey, a nod to his ancestral town's license plate, Zonguldak.

His iconic number 10, as well as his former number 11, were occupied by Mbwana Samatta and Diego Perotti.

In the second season, Özil reclaimed his recognizable number 10 jersey.

However, in March 2022, Fenerbahçe announced Özil's exclusion from the squad, alongside teammate Ozan Tufan.

Despite this setback, Özil concluded his second season with Fenerbahçe, amassing 9 goals and 2 assists in 26 games across all competitions.

July 2022 saw the mutual termination of Özil's contract with Fenerbahçe, leading to a one-year deal with İstanbul Başakşehir, with an option for an additional year.

However, recurrent injuries prompted Özil to announce his retirement from professional football in March of the current year.