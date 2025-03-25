Paul Pogba is nearing a sensational move to Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi playing a key role in the potential deal, according to reports.

The 31-year-old Frenchman has been searching for a new club since Juventus terminated his contract in November following a high-profile doping scandal.

Initially handed a four-year ban for elevated testosterone levels found in two separate tests at the start of the 2023-24 season, Pogba successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, reducing his suspension to 18 months.

The decision paved the way for his return to football in March.

Now a free agent, Pogba has been linked to several clubs, including former side Manchester United.

However, the Red Devils are prioritizing younger targets.

A stunning switch to Manchester City was briefly floated last year but never gained traction. Marseille and Saudi Pro League teams also expressed interest, yet no concrete offers materialized.

According to Fichajes, negotiations between Pogba and Inter Miami have progressed, with an official announcement expected in the coming weeks.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, has reportedly urged the club’s management – co-owned by David Beckham – to sign Pogba, believing the midfielder would be a valuable addition to the squad.

Pogba recently posted a video from Miami, where he is ramping up his fitness. “So we’re here in Miami, training, trying to get fit as soon as possible,” he said on Instagram. “You already know the story.”

Inter Miami, featuring a star-studded roster including Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, have started the 2025 MLS season strong, winning three and drawing one of their first four matches.

If the deal goes through, Pogba’s arrival would add another marquee name to the league, marking a fresh chapter in his rollercoaster career.