In the midst of a dispute over a new independence referendum, Scotland has been sending a message to the British government.

In addition to the Scottish flag, the EU flag has constantly been flying on government buildings – but not the British Union Jack.

Since Brexit, Scotland no longer belongs to the European Union but it is still part of the United Kingdom.

The regional government in Edinburgh told dpa that the EU flag is waving to reflect the overwhelming vote of the Scottish people to stay in Europe and as a sign of solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of EU citizens who continue to call Scotland home.

It said that the British flag will only be hoisted on "certain dates and occasions."

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called for a second referendum on independence from the UK.

In 2014, a slim majority of residents rejected a detachment. At that time, however, Britain was still a member of the EU. Sturgeon argues that Britain's exit from the EU has changed conditions.

In the 2016 Brexit vote, Scotland clearly voted to remain in the EU. London rejects a new vote, but polls have shown a majority of Scots have been in favor of independence for months.