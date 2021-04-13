Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday demanded that Syria be held accountable for a chemical weapons attack on an opposition-held area in February 2018 after an investigation by the global chemical weapons watchdog found “reasonable grounds to believe” that a regime helicopter dropped a chlorine cylinder on a Syrian town.

It is the second time that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapon’s (OPCW) Investigation and Identification Team has concluded that Syrian regime armed forces likely were responsible for a gas attack. Last year, the team also found reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian regime forces were responsible for attacks using chlorine and the nerve agent sarin in March 2017 in the town of Latamneh.

"For us, it is clear that such an obvious violation of international law cannot remain without consequences," Maas said in a statement following the release of the report. "Those responsible must be held accountable."

OPCW investigators interviewed 30 witnesses, analyzed samples collected at the scene, reviewed symptoms reported by victims and medical staff and examined satellite imagery to reach their conclusions, the Hague-based organization said.

OPCW states will vote later this month on whether to impose sanctions on Syria, including the suspension of its voting rights in the organization, over its failure to comply with its rules.

"All OPCW member states are now called to respond to these continuing violations by Syria of the Chemical Weapons Convention," Maas said, urging governments to "use the available means within the framework of the Convention to enforce its respect."

Syria has continued to deny the use of chemical weapons and insists it has handed over its weapons stockpiles under a 2013 agreement.

Since the 2011 start of the civil war in Syria, belligerents – in particular, the regime of Bashar Assad – have been accused of using chemical weapons on multiple occasions.

In August 2013, regime forces carried out attacks in Eastern Ghouta and Moadamiyet al-Sham, opposition-held areas outside Damascus. Though the opposition accused the regime of using toxic gas during the attacks that killed around 1,400 people including more than 400 children, the regime denied the allegations. In mid-September, a United Nations report said there is clear evidence sarin gas was used.

Furthermore, a joint commission of the U.N. and the OPCW found in August 2016 that regime helicopters dropped chlorine-packed barrel bombs on two villages in the northern, opposition-held Idlib province in 2014 and 2015.