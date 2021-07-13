Disney+ and Netflix steal the show at the Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 nods each for the "Star Wars" TV series "The Mandalorian" and the latest season of British royal drama "The Crown."

The two shows dominated the drama category, while fellow Disney+ series "WandaVision," scored the most limited series nods with 23.

The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories – drama, comedy and limited series – only the NBC show "This Is Us” snagged a nomination.

In a pandemic year in which housebound Americans relied more than ever on TV for distraction, TV academy voters recognized a variety of storytelling and a diverse group of actors and creators. One example: Mj Rodriguez of "Pose” is the first transwoman to be nominated in a lead acting category.

Netflix’s "The Crown” received its fourth nomination for best series and is likely the streaming service’s best chance to win its first-ever top series trophy. The British royal drama moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin. O’Connor and Corrin received lead drama acting nods, as did the series’ Olivia Colman for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, with a supporting bid to Gillian Anderson for her performance as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The showings by "The Mandalorian,” an extension of the "Star Wars” franchise, and the inventive "WandaVison” featuring the Marvel characters Wanda and Vision, put the shows in the ranks of past sci-fi and fantasy Emmy favorites "Game of Thrones” and "Lost.”

This image released by Netflix shows Phoebe Dynevor, right, and Rege-Jean Page in a scene from "Bridgerton." (Netflix via AP)

The nominees for best drama series are "The Boys,” "Bridgerton,” "The Crown,” "The Handmaid’s Tale,” "Lovecraft Country,” "The Mandalorian,” "Pose” and "This Is Us.”

This image released by Netflix shows Ralph Maccio (L) and Martin Kove in a scene from "Cobra Kai." (Netflix via AP)

The nominees for best comedy series are "black-ish,” "Cobra Kai,” "Emily in Paris,” "The Flight Attendant,” "Hacks,” "The Kominsky Method,” "PEN15,” and "Ted Lasso.”

This image released by Netflix shows Anya Taylor-Joy in a scene from "The Queen's Gambit." Taylor-Joy was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actress in a limited series or movie. (Netflix via AP)

The nominees for best miniseries are "The Queen’s Gambit,” "I May Destroy You,” "Mare of Easttown,” "The Underground Railroad," and "WandaVision.”

Kaley Cuoco (L) and Michiel Huisman in a scene from "The Flight Attendant." Cuoco was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actress in a comedy series. (HBO Max via AP)

The nominees for best actress in a comedy series are Aidy Bryant for "Shrill,” Jean Smart for "Hacks,” Kaley Cuoco for "The Flight Attendant,” Tracee Ellis Ross for "black-ish” and Allison Janney for "Mom.”

Michael Douglas (L) Sarah Baker (C) and Kathleen Turner in a scene from "The Kominsky Method." (Netflix via AP)

The nominees for best actor in a comedy series are Anthony Anderson for "black-ish,” Michael Douglas for "The Kominsky Method,” William H. Macy for "Shameless,” Jason Sudeikis for "Ted Lasso,” and Kenan Thompson for "Kenan.”

The nominees for best actress in a drama series are Emma Corrin, "The Crown”; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale”; Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment”; Olivia Colman, "The Crown”; Mj Rodriguez, "Pose”; and Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country.”

The nominees for best actor in a drama series are Sterling K. Brown in "This Is Us,” Jonathan Majors in "Lovecraft Country,” Josh O’Connor in "The Crown,” Regé-Jean Page in "Bridgerton,” Billy Porter in "Pose,” and Matthew Rhys in "Perry Mason.”

The nominees for outstanding variety talk series are "Conan,” "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” "Jimmy Kimmel Live,” "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The nominees for best actor in a limited series or TV movie are Paul Bettany, "WandaVision”; Hugh Grant, "The Undoing”; Ewan McGregor, "Halston”; Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton”; and Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton.”

The nominees for best actress in a limited series or TV movie are: Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You”; Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha”; Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision”; Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen’s Gambit”; and Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown.”

Father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones ("Blindspotting”) and TV Academy head Frank Scherma announced the nominees.

The Sept. 19 ceremony, which last year was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will air live on CBS from a theater and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer is the host.