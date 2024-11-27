The highly anticipated film "Gladiator 2" has sparked controversy after scenes featuring Palestinian-Egyptian actor May Calamawy were reportedly cut due to her vocal support for Palestine.

Calamawy, who was cast in a significant role, saw her screen time reduced to brief and only silent appearances after publicly criticizing Israel's 2023 Gaza attacks.

The decision has reignited concerns over Hollywood's political climate and its alignment with pro-Israel interests.

Originally, Calamawy’s role was marketed as central to the storyline, with her character playing a key part in the narrative alongside Paul Mescal’s character, Lucius.

However, after she voiced her opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza and expressed support for Palestinians, her scenes were nearly entirely excised from the film.

The drastic reduction in her role, contrary to initial announcements, has been widely seen as a response to her political stance.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of censorship and backlash against individuals in entertainment who express solidarity with Palestine.

Actor Melissa Barrera faced a similar fate when she was removed from "Scream 7" after criticizing Israel's actions during the Gaza conflict.

Barrera’s posts, which condemned the Israeli attacks and highlighted the suffering of Palestinians, were deemed "anti-Semitic" by the film’s producers, leading to her dismissal.

Oscar-winning actor and activist Susan Sarandon revealed that her support for Palestine led to her being blacklisted in Hollywood. After participating in a pro-Palestinian protest in New York last November, where she condemned Israel's actions, Sarandon was dropped by her talent agency and had several projects canceled. She explained that her manager also severed their professional relationship, leaving her unable to secure roles. Sarandon noted that her experience reflects a broader trend of censorship in Hollywood, where many have faced professional consequences for supporting Palestine.

These moves have fueled accusations that Hollywood is silencing Palestinian voices and restricting freedom of expression in favor of political agendas.

Backlash in sports, music

The controversy is not confined to film. Individuals who have supported Palestine have faced professional consequences in sports and music.

French footballer Karim Benzema was accused by France’s interior minister of promoting "political Islam" after showing support for Palestine on social media, despite offering no evidence of any connection to terrorist groups.

Similarly, Dutch footballer Anwar El Ghazi was dropped from the German Bundesliga team Mainz 05 and had his contract terminated following a pro-Palestinian post.

This pattern of political censorship is not new.

Legendary musician Roger Waters has faced long-standing pressure, including concert cancellations and smear campaigns, for his outspoken support of Palestinian rights.

Model Bella Hadid, who has also been vocal about her Palestinian heritage, recently lost an endorsement deal with Adidas after lobbying from pro-Israel groups.

These actions demonstrate the systemic pushback against those who challenge Israeli policies.

The removal of Calamawy’s scenes from "Gladiator 2" is seen as a clear example of Hollywood’s political influence, with critics arguing that it reflects a broader trend of marginalizing voices that oppose Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

As the debate continues over the limits of free expression in the entertainment industry, Calamawy’s case underscores the risks faced by artists who take a stand on contentious political issues.

"Gladiator 2" is an epic historical action film directed and produced by Ridley Scott that serves as a sequel to "Gladiator."

The film had its world premiere in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 30 and was released in the U.K. on Nov. 15 and in the U.S. on Nov. 22.