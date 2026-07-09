Türkiye hosted some of the world’s biggest names in hip-hop, rock, electronic and pop music during the first six months of 2026, with major concerts and festivals across Istanbul and other cities helping boost the country’s cultural tourism sector.

International stars including Kanye West, Alice Cooper, Megadeth, Scorpions, Pet Shop Boys, Patti Smith and Andrea Bocelli performed for Turkish audiences during the first half of the year, drawing large crowds and adding momentum to Türkiye’s growing reputation as a destination for global entertainment events.

Kanye West, who has played a major role in shaping modern hip-hop culture, performed in Istanbul on May 30 at Atatürk Olympic Stadium. More than 100,000 music fans attended the concert, making it one of the largest international music events in Türkiye in recent years.

Italian tenor and songwriter Andrea Bocelli also performed in Istanbul on May 30 as part of his world tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of his album “Romanza.” The concert brought his internationally recognized classical crossover repertoire to Turkish audiences.

Rock and metal legends were also among the highlights of Türkiye’s 2026 concert calendar. Alice Cooper performed at Istanbul Life Park on June 13, presenting a theatrical stage show featuring many of his most famous songs.

Megadeth, one of the most influential bands in heavy metal, brought its “Crush the World” tour to Istanbul’s KüçükÇiftlik Park on June 23.

Chris Isaak, the American singer-songwriter known for the hit song “Wicked Game,” performed at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater on June 20.

German rock band Scorpions celebrated the 60th anniversary of its founding with a world tour stop in Istanbul. The group performed at Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium on June 24.

Electronic pop duo Pet Shop Boys, made up of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, performed at Life Park on June 24 as part of their “Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live” tour during Blind Fest. The British duo performed a selection of their best-known songs, including “West End Girls” and “It’s a Sin.”

Punk poet and rock icon Patti Smith performed at Istanbul Bonus Parkorman on May 17. The 79-year-old American singer-songwriter and poet delivered a set featuring some of her most celebrated works.

Alternative rock band The Neighbourhood performed at Istanbul’s KüçükÇiftlik Park on April 26 and 27 as part of its world tour. The group, best known for the global hit “Sweater Weather,” performed in Türkiye for the first time.

International collaborations also featured prominently in the year’s events. World-renowned tenor Alessandro Safina and Turkish DJ and producer Burak Yeter shared the stage in Istanbul on June 5 and in Ankara on June 6. The concerts featured guest performances by Cecilia Krull, known for the song “My Life Is Going On” from the Netflix series “La Casa de Papel” and Cristina Ramos, who was among the top five vocalists on “America’s Got Talent.”

Beyond music, the internationally acclaimed performing arts company Cirque du Soleil brought its “OVO” production to Istanbul’s Ülker Sports and Event Hall from May 21-24. The group performed eight shows over four days, attracting 40,000 spectators.

With a lineup spanning hip-hop, rock, electronic music, classical performances and theatrical productions, Türkiye’s 2026 cultural calendar has highlighted the country’s growing role as a regional hub for international entertainment and cultural tourism.