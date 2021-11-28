Turkish defense firm STM will showcase its naval platforms and tactical mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems at Expodefensa 2021 being held in Colombia next week.

"Under the leadership of our parent institution, the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), we will be attending Expodefensa 2021 to share our experience in projects in which we are proud to have participated as a trusted solution partner of various world navies, including Pakistan and Ukraine," STM said in a statement.

The firm said it will introduce its tactical mini-UAV product family – which includes Alpagu, Kargu and Togan – to South America, along with its MILGEM (National Ship) Ada-class corvette as well as the I-class frigate, which is Turkey's first national frigate project.

Alpagu is a portable fixed-wing strike UAV while Kargu is a portable rotary-wing variant. Togan is a portable rotary-wing spotter UAV.

Kargu, which has been in the arsenal of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), achieved its first export success this year. While the deliveries of the exported drones continue, negotiations with different countries showing interest in the product are also ongoing. This particular UAV, which has managed to prove itself on different battlefields, performs its duties under human control with the principle of “Man-in-the-loop.”

Alpagu, on the other hand, stands out with its light structure, diving velocity, low radar cross-sectional area and speed as well as its ability to cause pinpoint damage to targets. Alpagu, which can be carried by a single soldier and fired from a launcher, has a low weight of 1.9 kilograms (4.2 pounds).

Having already completed test shots, Alpagu is expected to enter the Turkish army's arsenal in the coming weeks.

The naval platforms designed by STM are also closely followed by South American countries. In addition to the Offshore Patrol Ship (OPV), which is designed to perform surface defense warfare, effective uninterrupted reconnaissance, surveillance and patrol missions in the open sea and on the coast, MILGEM class ships are also turning heads.

The company's CF3500 frigate, which it has designed in the form of a MILGEM boat for the Colombian Navy, will also be on display at the fair.

"The systems that continue to be used successfully in the field by the Turkish Navy are brought overseas as quality, affordable and modern engineering solutions," the company statement said.

Expodefensa 2021, one of the most important defense industry fairs in Latin America and the Caribbean, will be held in Colombia's capital Bogota from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

Pioneering projects

STM carries out collaborations, technology transfer and business development activities in more than 20 countries from South America to the Far East. Within the scope of design, construction and modernization activities, STM produces unique and flexible engineering solutions for the surface and submarine platforms of the Turkish Navy, which is a NATO member and also one of the most active navies in the world.

STM also undertakes important tasks in the submarine modernization and construction projects of the Turkish Navy. The firm successfully carried out the modernization of two type 209-class submarines of which it was the main contractor and took part as the leading contractor in the modernization of four Preveze class submarines. STM also fulfills important duties within the scope of the New Type Submarine Project for air-independent propulsion-system, namely Reis Class submarines, which will be an important stage in the realization of Turkey's National Submarine Project. Accordingly, Section 50, the head section containing submarine torpedo tubes, which only a limited number of countries in the world can manufacture, was produced for the first time in Turkey by STM, marking a historic success.

STM earlier this year started the construction of corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy within the scope of cooperation that includes technology transfer. The company has already built and delivered Sea Supply Ship, PNS MOAWIN, Turkey's largest tonnage military shipbuilding project, designed for the Pakistan Navy, to Karachi. Continuing its activities as the main contractor in the modernization of Agosta 90B Khalid class submarines, which are also owned by Pakistan, STM has gained the trust of the Pakistan Navy with these successful projects.