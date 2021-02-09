The Turkish central bank’s most important and indispensable task is to ensure permanent price stability, its governor said Tuesday, vowing that the bank would take all decisions by prioritizing price stability.

“Price stability is the basis of financial and macroeconomic stability,” Naci Ağbal told a meeting with economists in Istanbul.

He underlined that the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) would maintain its tight monetary stance until the 5% inflation target is achieved by 2023.

He emphasized that tight monetary policy and tightening in financial conditions will lead to a moderate level of economic activity through the demand channel.

“The predictability and tight stance will contribute to a downward trend in inflation, a decline in the country’s risk premium, encouragement of savings in Turkish lira, reverse currency substitution trends, a boost in foreign exchange reserves, and a permanent decline in financing costs,” Ağbal added.

The bank expects the year-end inflation rate to hit 9.4% in 2021 and 7% next year, before stabilizing at around 5% in the medium term.

With the stabilization of capital inflows and reversal of dollarization trend in deposit/participation funds, the bank will increase its reserves through auctions, Ağbal noted.

“When the conditions are mature enough, we will share our plan for this with the public in an open and transparent manner,” he added.