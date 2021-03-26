The Turkish rapid delivery startup Getir said on Friday that it had raised $300 million for an international expansion in a funding round valuing the company at about $2.6 billion.

The company has thus become Turkey’s second unicorn – a term for startups that pass the $1 billion mark.

Istanbul-based gaming company Peak became the country’s first unicorn after it was acquired by U.S.-based global gaming giant Zynga in June last year in a deal worth $1.8 billion.

In a news conference, Getir CEO Nazım Salur said the funds would be used to expand in other countries and the company would start operations in Germany, France and Netherlands in a couple of months.