The Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur has agreed to a three-year sponsorship deal with Turkish rapid grocery delivery company Getir, the club and company announced Friday.

“We are pleased to announce that we have agreed to a three-year partnership with Getir, the pioneer of ultrafast grocery delivery. Getir is to join the Club as an Official Global Partner,” the British club said in a statement.

The sponsorship deal caps a very busy year for Getir. The startup only began to expand outside Turkey in January as it launched its service in the United Kingdom, followed by rollouts in Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin.

Getir delivers groceries across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Cardiff, Liverpool and Bristol, and expects to operate in up to 15 U.K. cities by the end of 2021, the statement said.

The deal also marked the company’s first sporting partnership in the U.K., while the statement stressed the brand’s commitment to working with some of the world’s leading sports organizations.

“It is our great pleasure to support and stand by the side of sports and athletes, we will continue to respect and value them. It’s great to now be able to deliver this in the U.K. with our first football club partnership with Tottenham Hotspur,” said Turancan Salur, general manager at Getir U.K.

We’re now an official global partner of Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial! What do we have in common? Perfect delivery, endless goals and passionate fans. Stay tuned - it’s set to be an exciting year! #GetirUK #TottenhamHotspur #Spurs pic.twitter.com/ep6B7A3Djn — getir_UK (@getir_UK) August 6, 2021

“We have worked hard to deliver groceries in minutes, and much like on the pitch where every second counts, we are focused on delivering state-of-the-art tech and creating unique experiences for fans,” Salur noted.

“We have seen great appetite for our online grocery delivery service, and we know that people crave convenience, but we also give time back so customers can enjoy doing the things they love, things like watching Premier League football.”

Todd Kline, chief commercial officer at Tottenham Hotspur, said they are delighted to announce this new partnership with Getir and are looking forward to supporting them with their rapid growth in the U.K. and across Europe.

The startup this July announced it was acquiring Blok, a Spanish instant delivery service, in its first acquisition as it looked to expand into Spain and Italy.

“Getir pride themselves on being innovative, are dedicated to minimizing their impact on the environment and put people, as well as world-class technology, right at the heart of everything they do, Kline said.

“We look forward to working closely with them in the years to come.”

Founded in 2015, Getir pioneered a category of 10-minute delivery for customers who order by a smartphone app, with riders fanning out from neighborhood warehouses that stock essential groceries.

The company operates around 500 warehouses in Turkey, with fast grocery deliveries in 30 cities. It branched out to food delivery and launched grocery deliveries with a greater selection in its home market.

Getir has managed to triple its valuation to over $7.5 billion since March and also aims to expand to several cities in the United States in the coming months.