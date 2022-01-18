Bilateral relations between Turkey and Serbia have reached their peak level in history and continue to improve with new challenges and opportunities, Serbia's Ankara Ambassador Zoran Markovic said Tuesday.

Ahead of Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic's visit to Turkey, Markovic spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA).

"Relations between the two countries are at their historic zenith and continue to evolve with new challenges and opportunities emerging," he said, underlining that the fact the two nations have so many ties with each other makes it easier to find common ground to create new opportunities.

Stating that there is a very cordial relationship between Serbian President Vucic and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Markovic said that this communication also reflected positively on the bilateral relations between the countries.

"With the establishment of the communication ground between the two countries in such a favorable way, our relations can progress not only in the interests of our two nations, but also in favor of regional cooperation," he added.

Vucic will pay an official visit to Turkey upon the invitation of Erdoğan on Tuesday. Within the scope of the visit, the third meeting of the Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council will be held in the capital Ankara.

At the council meeting to be held with the participation of the relevant ministers, Turkey-Serbia relations will be reviewed in all their aspects and the steps that can be taken to deepen and develop bilateral cooperation will be discussed.

According to a statement from Ankara, opinions will also be exchanged on regional and international developments, primarily in the Balkans, on the basis of the understanding of maintaining peace and stability.

Noting that a series of agreements covering areas such as culture, tourism, education and economy will also be signed during the visit, Markovic stated that they believe these agreements will positively increase regional and global synergies.

Bilateral relations between Turkey and Serbia have reached the best level in history, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in August during his visit to the Balkan country.

Turkey is working with Serbia on passport-free travel for citizens of both countries, he also announced. During the visit, Turkey also became the first-ever country to open a diplomatic mission in the city of Novi Pazar.

Turkey's role in Balkans

Highlighting the fact that Turkey is a very important actor for the Balkan region, Markovic said: "Turkey, which is in a position to have a serious impact in the region, is definitely aware of its responsibilities and we appreciate the positive and stabilizing role it plays in this regard."

The ambassador emphasized that there are also conflicts between the two countries on some issues, but that there are many more issues that are met at the same point.

Expressing that Turkey's role in the Balkan geography is positive, Markovic continued as follows: "Given its historical ties with the peoples of the region and their strong shared values ​​for centuries, we think that Turkey's role in the region is very constructive and beneficial, and that its relations with the Balkan countries are also friendly, constructive and beneficial."

Most recently, Turkey has expressed its willingness to take responsibility to de-escalate tensions in Bosnia-Herzegovina, underlining the importance of stability and peace in the Balkans.

Bosnia is currently in the midst of a political row between the Bosniaks and Serbs living in the country. Bosnia-Herzegovina has seen a separatist push since Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of the country’s tripartite presidency, blasted legal changes banning the denial of genocide and the glorification of war criminals. Dodik pushed for Republika Srpska's regional parliament to take separatist steps in the army, judiciary and tax systems if the changes are not reversed.

In a nonbinding motion paving the way for secession from Bosnia, Serb lawmakers last month voted to start pulling their autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's armed forces, tax system and judiciary.

Bosnia was split into two autonomous regions – the Serb Republic and the Federation, which is dominated by Bosniaks and Croats – after its 1992-1995 war. The three institutions represent the key pillars of joint security, rule of law and the economic system.

Turkey has said the Serb lawmakers' vote was "wrong, dangerous" and could threaten regional stability. Predominantly Muslim Turkey has strong ties with Bosnia.

Trade volume

Markovic also said the trade volume between Turkey and Serbia reached $2 billion at the end of 2021, surpassing the goal set by the two presidents at the Second High-level Cooperation Council meeting in Belgrade in October 2019.

"What is all the more important is the fact that our bilateral trade volume continued to grow even despite the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global contraction of economic flows.

"The mid-term goal is to strive for a $5 billion annual turnover and in my personal view this is an achievable target," he said.

He stressed that they will certainly continue working to set "proper conditions" and establish a "sound and conducive environment" to enable the forces of economy to work freely in a liberal, unrestrained and unhindered environment.

Serbia, Markovic said, is an attractive venue for foreign capital. "An ever-growing interest of Turkish business people that has given rise to the activity of over 800 companies owned and operated by them, generating employment for more than 8,000 Serbian citizens."

There are also investment potentials in the field of tourism, especially in spa centers and the field of agriculture, he also said.