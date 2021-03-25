Turkey welcomed the statement released after the EU leaders’ meeting on Thursday, saying that the country also desires to develop relations with the bloc based on mutual interest and cooperation.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the de-escalation of tensions and the opening of dialogue channels have been made possible thanks to Turkey’s and several EU member-states' efforts.

“In this regard, we rightly expect the EU to take concrete and constructive steps under the scope of the positive agenda,” the ministry said, adding that it hopes the fact that these steps were based on some conditions does not lead to the loss of positive developments.

The ministry also criticized the bloc for several issues, as it noted that even though the report has highlighted the necessity of positive developments, it has been under the influence of some member-states’ “narrow-minded claims” and penned in a biased manner.