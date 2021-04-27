Some 561,746 civilians returned to their homes after Turkey and Russia in March 2020 established a cease-fire in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, Mohammad Hallaj, the director of Syria's Response Coordination Group, stated Tuesday.

Hallaj told Anadolu Agency (AA) that hundreds of thousands returned after March 6, 2020, to Idlib and Aleppo’s rural sites.

He highlighted that most of the returnees are in need of aid coming from nongovernmental organizations and warned civilians to be careful of bomb remnants in the places they returned to. Hallaj stated that more civilians could return if the cease-fire holds.

Syrians displaced in several regions either by terrorist organizations or the assaults of the Bashar Assad regime have sought refuge in Turkey. Nearly 1 million had fled from Syria's northwestern Idlib province when the regime in December 2019 intensified its attacks to regain the last opposition bastion. After the surge of violence decreased following a Turkey-Russia brokered cease-fire in the region, many people started to return to the province.

On the other side, after launching three consecutive operations in northern Syria, Turkey rolled up its sleeves to reconstruct hospitals, schools, mosques and roads destroyed by the PKK's Syrian wing, the YPG. Within the scope of ameliorating the region's social infrastructure, people were given food and clothing by several nongovernmental organizations while roads and buildings were rebuilt.

While Turkey still hosts more Syrian refugees in the world than any other country, according to the figures, its counterterrorism operations across the border in northern Syria since 2016 have also allowed hundreds of thousands of Syrians in Turkey to resettle in their homeland.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to U.N. estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia.