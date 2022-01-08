Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Saturday that Turkey will eradicate terrorism at its source, adding that the country has no interest in other countries' lands.

The minister met with representatives of the press in Ankara at the annual assessment meeting. Expressing that Turkey is working intensively in its region and in critical geographies, Akar, aware of the country's geopolitical and geostrategic importance, said that it is working to maintain its national security and foster peaceful relations with its neighbors and allies.

Turkey entered the new year with increased motivation, Akar stressed, adding that it has adopted the method of ending terrorism at the source in accordance with the new security concept, and in doing so, has no eye on other countries’ territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Since July 24, 2015 up until today, 33,275 terrorists have been "neutralized," whereas this number for from Jan. 1, 2021 on is 2,795, Akar noted.

"Turkey has torn apart the terror corridor that was intended to be created in Syria, and the terrorists have been buried in the pit they dug," Akar said, adding that more than 1 million Syrians have voluntarily returned to terror-free areas to date. Stating that Turkey has mobilized all the capacities at its disposal to normalize the lives of Syrians, Akar noted that Turkey is in constant contact with its Russian counterparts regarding the regime and Russian airstrikes and that it has made necessary warnings in a timely manner.

Akar said that it was observed that the ceasefire has been largely complied with in Syria, especially after the meeting between President Erdoğan and his counterpart Putin on Sept. 30, 2021.

Akar noted that Turkey cannot bear the burden of a new wave of migration that would occur with regime attacks, stressing that the continuation of the ceasefire and stability is very important until the creation of the Syrian Constitution. Akar went on to say that the Turkish Armed Forces have responded and will respond in kind to harassment from areas controlled by the PKK-YPG.

Border security top priority

Saying that Turkey's borders are being protected with the most efficient measures including physical barriers and facilities, equipment and additional troops.

"There is a serious effort, intensive technology is being deployed, And this is reflected in numbers. Since Jan. 1, 99,602 have been held illegally crossing the border. An additional 314,586 have been prevented," Akar said.

The minister noted that among those captured, 495 were linked to terrorist groups, including 248 Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), 92 PKK, 68 Daesh, 36 Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), 4 Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) and 3 Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP) members.

Greece resumes violations, provocation

Speaking on the relations between Turkey and Greece, Akar said, "our Greek neighbors are continuing their provocations and violations. Our Greek counterparts ignore the facts and their injustices, but we are right and, therefore, we are strong."

Noting that Greece continues to violate Turkey's rights in the Aegean territorial waters, Akar said to Greece: "You will increase your territorial waters to 12 miles. You will do all the expansion illegally and unfairly. The island of Meis, which is 1950 meters (1.2 miles) from our waters, is 600 kilometers (373 miles) from Greece. Are we going to ask Greece for permission in our territorial waters? We will continue to bring this up. We will continue to protect all our rights despite the incitement and violations. Even if this happens to another country, we will behave the same way."

On the other hand, emphasizing that Greece is also an ally of Turkey in NATO, Akar noted that Greece is illegally arming the demilitarized islands and is buying more weapons than it needs. "The formation of other alliances within NATO weakens NATO," he said. "This would actually be a threat to NATO."

Akar also stated that Turkey has fully fulfilled all the missions undertaken within the framework of NATO. He said that Turkey is currently meeting with all parties to reduce tensions and find peaceful solutions, as in all areas, regarding the ongoing Ukrainian crisis. "We convey to all our colleagues that care and caution should be taken in this regard. The main thing is to ensure that the Black Sea remains a basin of peace. There is a status quo in the Black Sea and in the straits according to the Montreux Convention. As Turkey, we are doing everything necessary to ensure ... that it is protected,” he said.

Akar also noted that negotiations with the United States on the F-16 and F-35 are ongoing. He said that the second meeting of the joint mechanism talks will be held in the United States next month.

On the other hand, Akar, who is not one of those embargoed by the U.S., emphasized that Turkey's military and defense supplies needs are sometimes blocked. “The weakness of the Turkish Armed Forces also means the weakening of NATO," he said. "Turkey's inability to meet its needs also puts NATO at risk."

"Our main problem with the United States is the issue of the PKK and the YPG," Akar added.

In other foreign developments, Akar drew attention to Greece's assimilation policies towards the Turks of Western Thrace. He also pointed out that Turkey is working to establish security and stability in the Caucasus, Akar said that the Turkish-Russian joint mechanism established after the Karabakh war also continues to work in coordination with Azerbaijan. "Our goal in the Caucasus is permanent stability and that it is a basin of peace with all countries," Akar said.

Giving information about the activities of the Turkish army in Libya, Akar said that even the smallest hint in the air that the country is headed towards elections is a very big win for the country. "Turkey has never been a foreign power in Libya," Akar said. "Turkey was there when no one was there. Our Libyan brothers and sisters know this very well."

Regarding Afghanistan, Turkey is continuing negotiations with Qatar on the operation and security of 4 airfields, which is one of the country's greatest needs, Akar said. He added that Turkey had won the hearts of its Afghan brothers during its stay in the country.