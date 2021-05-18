Terrorist YPG/PKK supporters attacked U.S. Army vehicles with stones in Syria’s northern Azaz, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Tuesday.

YPG/PKK supporters held a demonstration against Turkey's ongoing operations in northern Iraq and chanted slogans in support of the PKK’s imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

According to video footage released by a pro-YPG/PKK website operating from Germany, terror supporters stoned armored vehicles of the U.S. Army on the pretext that the U.S. remained unresponsive to Turkey's operations against terror targets in northern Iraq.

Terror supporters had previously also stoned some U.S. elements when they withdrew due to the military operations of Turkey. They had accused the U.S. of leaving them vulnerable in the face of a Turkish counterterrorism operation.

Senior U.S. officials met with the PKK/YPG-led SDF and affiliated groups on Monday; among them were Acting Assistant Secretary Joey Hood, Acting Special Representative for Syria Aimee Cutrona, and National Security Council Director for Iraq and Syria Zehra Bel.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement that Hood highlighted Washington’s commitment to cooperation and coordination in the U.S.-led coalition, maintaining stability in northeast Syria and the delivery of stabilization assistance to liberated areas to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which has been designated a terrorist group in the U.S., EU and Turkey.

The U.S. has primarily partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group. Turkey strongly opposes the YPG’s presence in northern Syria, which has been a major sticking point in strained Turkey-U.S. relations. The U.S. has provided military training and thousands of truckloads of weaponry to the YPG, despite its NATO ally’s security concerns as the terrorist group poses a direct threat to Turkey’s national security.

