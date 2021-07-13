Istanbul, the fabled capital of the Byzantine and Ottoman Empires, is looking to become the host city for the 2036 Summer Olympics, after a failed bid for the pandemic-delayed 2020 Games, the city mayor told reporters Tuesday.

"Our objective is (to host) the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036," Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said.

"I am convinced that we will win," he added.

The ancient Turkish city boasts strong infrastructure and the distinction of bridging Europe and Asia along the Bosphorus Strait.

Its failed bid to host the 2020 Olympics had featured as many as 36 venues across the city.

Istanbul, a city of more than 15 million, has already hosted several major sporting events.

In the 2005 UEFA Champions League final, English club Liverpool lifted the cup after beating Italian club AC Milan on penalties at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

It also hosted the 2009 UEFA Cup final between Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk and German club Werder Bremen, with Shakhtar capturing Europe's second-tier trophy in a 2-1 match at Fenerbahçe's Ülker Stadium.

Vodafone Park was the venue of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup where Liverpool beat Chelsea in penalties.

It successfully hosted the 2012 edition of the World Indoor Athletics Championships and will also host the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to name the Australian city of Brisbane – the only candidate – as the host of the 2032 Summer Games before the Tokyo Olympics launch later this month.

The IOC has not yet started the formal bidding process but cities including London have expressed early interest.