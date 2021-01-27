Turkey on Wednesday reported 7.489 new coronavirus cases and 132 daily deaths due to COVID-19, according to Health Ministry data.

Nearly 180,000 coronavirus tests carried out over the past 24 hours.

With Wednesday’s figures, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey since the outbreak first began increased to 2.449.839, while the total death toll reached 25.476.

The ministry data also showed that 8,803 people had been declared recovered, increasing the total number of recoveries to 2.331.314.

According to the data, Turkey currently has around 118,000 active cases.

After receiving the first doses of Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine, Turkey has vaccinated more than 1.5 million people so far.

Following a surge of COVID-19 cases in the fall, Turkey reintroduced weekend curfews and closed schools in late November to curb the rise in daily infections. Following the strict measures, the cases rapidly fell from record highs of around 30,000 to below 6,000.

Ankara also banned flights from several countries that reported mutated strains of the coronavirus to halt the spread of variants within its borders. The latest confirmation of a variant came last week, when authorities announced 10 people were infected with a mutated coronavirus strain in northern Tokat province.