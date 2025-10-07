Oct. 7 marks two years since the escalation of Israel’s occupation in Gaza, which has resulted in widespread suffering and loss of life. Türkiye and first lady Emine Erdoğan have consistently highlighted the humanitarian crisis, bringing attention to the struggles of children, families and communities affected by the conflict, and urging the international community to stand as a voice for Gaza.

Erdoğan has consistently highlighted the suffering in Palestine during national and international programs this year, urging everyone to be the voice of Gaza. Israeli attacks have caused numerous deaths and injuries, while survivors face near-famine conditions due to the blockade. She has repeatedly condemned Israel's actions, drawing attention to the crisis for both domestic and global audiences.

At the traditional iftar program organized by the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC) at the Turkish House (Türkevi) on March 26, Erdoğan stated that the massacres in Palestine are unbearable to the human heart. She reminded that, just a few days prior, hundreds of people, mostly children, lost their lives during an attack on Gaza at the pre-dawn meal (suhur) time.

"The world we live in has become a place where massacres targeting children are legitimized. It is truly heartbreaking that those children, ripped from life in their sleep, perhaps dreamed of running freely in a park, flying kites or celebrating a war-free holiday. These dreams will never come true for them. Let us ensure that children's dreams do not end because they are killed, and that they can wake up, put on their holiday clothes and embrace their parents," the first lady said.

On April 12, at the "Building the Future in a Divided World: The Transformative Power of Education Panel" during the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Erdoğan highlighted that millions of children in war zones are still denied their basic right to education.

She emphasized that in places like Palestine, children face extreme hardships, saying they long for bread instead of school or treats, and have lost parents to war. Erdoğan stressed that children should never be part of conflicts and called for a world where they carry only school bags, not the burdens of violence.

On April 14, at the Opening Ceremony of the Global Donors Forum in Istanbul, Erdoğan highlighted the human cost of the Gaza conflict. She noted that the Gaza Health Ministry’s recent report records a large number of deaths, including many children and infants under one year, calling it one of the world’s greatest shames.

On May 22, at the International Family Forum gala in Istanbul, Erdoğan noted that since Oct. 7, 2023, over 2,000 Palestinian families have been completely wiped out, with around 5,000 reduced to a single survivor. She stressed that protecting families is a universal right and hoped the forum would raise international awareness of this reality.

On June 30, at the "Foster Family Day" program held at the Presidential National Library Conference Hall, the first lady stated that there are approximately 150 million orphaned children worldwide, and that since Oct. 7, 2023, nearly 40,000 children in Gaza have also become orphans.

Emine Erdoğan did not limit her attention to the Israeli genocide in Gaza to speeches; she also sought support for Gaza in bilateral meetings.

On July 2, at the Vatican, she met with Pope Francis, the Catholic spiritual leader and head of state of the Vatican, and called on him to have the Christian world speak more loudly in support of Gaza, to ensure a lasting cease-fire and humanitarian aid.

She emphasized the importance of implementing a two-state solution and increasing the number of countries that formally recognize the State of Palestine as a crucial step toward lasting and sustainable peace in Palestine.

On Aug. 23, Erdoğan sent a letter to American first lady Melania Trump, urging her to show the same sensitivity for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as she did for the war in Ukraine. She stressed that Gaza is witnessing unprecedented cruelty, the deadliest genocide of the age. She wrote that UNICEF describes Gaza as a “hell above ground for children” and a “cemetery below ground.”

She added: "Today, thousands of orphaned Gazan children, whose names cannot even be determined, have 'unknown baby' written on their shrouds, leaving irreparable wounds on our conscience. These children, plunged into deep psychological trauma, have completely forgotten how to laugh and cry out that they want to die into the microphones extended to them, carrying the fatigue of a war their innocent hearts cannot bear."

On Sept. 19, Emine Erdoğan signed a joint declaration calling for the protection of children’s right to education in Gaza and other conflict zones, following her participation in the extraordinary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)-Arab League summit in Doha. The declaration, issued by the Education Above All Foundation on the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, condemned the worsening situation for children in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, Myanmar, Colombia and beyond, highlighting deliberate attacks on schools and the denial of education.

On Sept. 22, at the "Treasures Behind Doors in Anatolia" program in New York, Erdoğan highlighted the plight of orphaned children in Gaza. She stated that nearly 19,000 children have died in two years, urging the international community to open humanitarian corridors, ensure justice and be the voice for Gaza’s children.

On Sept. 24, at the U.N. side event titled "Global Movement to Increase Survival and Reduce Suffering of Children with Cancer and Other Devastating Diseases," Erdoğan highlighted the devastation in Gaza, noting that 36 hospitals and over 80 health care centers have been destroyed. She emphasized that children in conflict zones, especially those with serious illnesses, are being denied treatment and medicine, suffering unbearable losses.

The first lady emphasized that the world owes children in Palestine, Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine and all war zones a life worthy of dignity, calling for a conscience that always says, “Children first.”

On the same day, at the opening of the "Zero Waste Blue-Drop by Drop Exhibition" in New York, she highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting that 85% of water infrastructure is unusable. She described how Palestinians, including children, risk their lives to access water, calling the situation a moral failure of humanity.

On Nov. 15, 2023, she hosted the "United for Palestine" summit at the Presidential Dolmabahçe working office, attended by the spouses and special representatives of heads of state and government from many countries.

At the summit, she pointed out that what they witness today is not a war but a world order where only the strongest and cruelest survive, and other lives can be discarded easily. She said, "For this reason, I invite all spouses of heads of state to be the voice of those killed in Gaza, whose voices are being suppressed and silenced amid mass killings."