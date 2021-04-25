At long last, Sunday night – or in some parts of the world, early Monday – will reveal historic surprises and upsets in what is sure to be the most unique Academy Awards ceremony yet.

Hollywood's drive for diversity over the past five years could lead to all four acting prizes, as well as the best director trophy, going to people of color for the first time in the 93-year history of the highest honors in the movie business.

Social distancing and travel restrictions have forced a complete re-think of the ceremony, which will be attended by just a few hundred nominees and presenters, including Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford, and held both outdoors and indoors at the Art Deco Union Station in Los Angeles. Other nominees will join by satellite from international venues.

Crew members prepare a backdrop for the Oscars red carpet at Union Station, one of the locations for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 24, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

"We just want the whole thing, right out of the gate, to announce itself as being different," said Steven Soderbergh, one of a trio of producers that noted there will be so many stars "sunglasses may be required."

Few of the winners seem to be locked down after an extended awards season, but "Nomadland" – Chinese-born Chloe Zhao's slow-burn quasi-documentary about the traveling community of American van dwellers – is seen as the front runner for taking home best picture.

If Zhao, 39, wins best director, she will be only the second woman, after Kathryn Bigelow took home the prize for “The Hurt Locker” in 2010, and the first Asian woman to clinch the Academy Award in that field.

"The Trial of the Chicago 7," which is set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War protests, is seen as the strongest challenger to "Nomadland" for best picture, awards experts say.

"It is probably the most traditional Oscar movie. It's got a lot of big colorful performances and historical relevance," said Alison Willmore, film critic at New York magazine.

The other best picture nominees are 1930s Hollywood drama "Mank," which led with 10 nominations; revenge tale "Promising Young Woman;" Korean immigrant family story "Minari;" civil rights biopic "Judas and the Black Messiah;" dementia tale "The Father" and "Sound of Metal" about a drummer who goes deaf.

Gregg Donovan holds a fake Oscar statuette and a "Mank" poster, during preparations for the 93rd Academy Awards, in front of Union Station in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 23, 2021. (AFP Photo)

The winners are chosen in a secret ballot by the 9,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The race for lead actress is wide open, featuring Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"), Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman"), Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman") and Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday").

"The best actress race is fascinating. We've had a different winner in every televised awards show," said Pete Hammond, awards columnist at Deadline Hollywood.

The late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, 43, appears to be in line for his first Oscar, for his final film role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." But Britain's Anthony Hopkins, who plays a man struggling with dementia in "The Father," could be rewarded, while Riz Ahmed's deaf punk drummer in "Sound of Metal" is seen as another possible best actor winner.

With the slogan "Bring your movie love," producers say Sunday's show will aim both to encourage people to get back into movie theaters after the long coronavirus closures, and have the look and feel of a film.

"It's trying to be like a movie, except that the Oscars is a TV show about the movies. So I'm really curious about that," said Hammond.

Key nominations:

Best Picture

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Mank"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Minari"

"The Father"

"Sound of Metal"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman – "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins – "The Father"

Riz Ahmed – "Sound of Metal"

Gary Oldman – "Mank"

Steven Yeun – "Minari"

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan – "Promising Young Woman"

Frances McDormand – "Nomadland"

Vanessa Kirby – "Pieces of a Woman"

Viola Davis – "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day – "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Director

Chloe Zhao – "Nomadland"

David Fincher – "Mank"

Emerald Fennell – "Promising Young Woman"

Lee Isaac Chung – "Minari"

Thomas Vinterberg – "Another Round"

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Sacha Baron Cohen – "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Leslie Odom Jr. – "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci – "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield – "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Paul Raci, nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Sound of Metal," arrives to pick up his gift bags at the drive-through gifting event at the Luxe Hotel in Brentwood, California, U.S., April 24, 2021. (AFP Photo)

Best Supporting Actress

Olivia Colman – "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried – "Mank"

Glenn Close – "Hillbilly Elegy"

Youn Yuh-jung – "Minari"

Maria Bakalova – "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Best Original Screenplay

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Adapted Screenplay

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami"

"The White Tiger"

Best Animated Feature Film

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Best Documentary Film

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Best International Feature Film

"Another Round" (Denmark)

"Better Days" (Hong Kong)

"Collective" (Romania)

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)

"Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Original Song

"Husavik (My Hometown)," – "Eurovision Song Contest"

"Fight for You" – "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" – "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Io Si (Seen)" – "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" – "One Night in Miami"