Tom Holland's third stand-alone Spider-Man movie, "No Way Home," which shattered pandemic-era box office records, continues to dominate theaters domestically. The movie received an estimated $52.7 million weekend take in North America while topping the $600 million mark domestically in its third week out, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.
The strong results for Sony's superhero sequel – last weekend it surpassed the $1 billion mark globally – have breathed welcome life into the movie industry as it battles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. British actor Tom Holland stars as the Marvel web-slinger.
With families starting to return to theaters, "Sing 2," Universal's animated musical sequel, took in a respectable $19.6 million, again placing second for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
Its huge voice cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and U2 frontman Bono.
But there was a considerable drop-off after that, with the third top-earning film, 20th Century's "The King's Man," taking in just $4.5 million.
A prequel to the "Kingsman" spy films, it stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and Matthew Goode.
In the fourth spot, "American Underdog" grossed $4.1 million. The Lionsgate film stars Zachary Levi in the true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking grocery store shelves to being a National Football League MVP.
And in fifth was the sci-fi sequel "The Matrix: Resurrections," from Warner Bros., at $3.8 million. Variety called its performance "disastrous," given the film's $190 million production budget.
Rounding out the top 10 were: "West Side Story" with $2.1 million, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" with $1.4 million, "Licorice Pizza" with $1.25 million, "A Journal for Jordan" with $1.2 million and "Encanto" with $1.1 million.
