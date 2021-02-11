Bosnian director Jasmila Zbanic's "Quo Vadis, Aida?,” co-produced by Turkey's state broadcaster TRT, was chosen for the International Feature Film category of the 2021 Oscar shortlists.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists for the 93rd Academy Awards in nine categories, which are Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects. Zbanic’s drama addressing the Srebrenica massacre took its place among the 15 best movies in the elimination of movies from 93 countries for International Feature Film.

Following Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan's 2008 film “Üç Maymun” ("Three Monkeys"), a Turkish co-production was shortlisted in the Best International Film category at the Oscars for the first time after a long time.

TRT supported Macedonian documentary "Honeyland" previously won the best documentary award at the 2020 Oscar Awards, competing in the Best International Film and Best Documentary categories.

Academy members will evaluate films that were shortlisted in all categories for the 93rd Oscars between March 5 and 9. The Academy Awards Ceremony, which is held in February every year, will be held on April 25 this time due to the pandemic.

Film synopsis

“'Quo Vadis, Aida?,” a Turkey, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France and Norway co-production, focuses on the Srebrenica massacre, which took place in 1995.

The film takes place at the United Nations Base in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s city of Srebrenica during the days of the massacres, when tens of thousands of Bosnians, including women and children, were killed by Serbian soldiers.

Premiered in September 2020 in the Main Competition section of the Venice Film Festival, the film also competed in the Toronto Film Festival right after.