The Turkish economy expanded 7% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, above market expectations, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
The country's gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices increased 29.1% to 1.4 trillion Turkish liras ($188.6 billion) in the January-March period, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.
A panel of 21 economists polled by Anadolu Agency on Friday had projected that the Turkish economy would grow 6.4% on average in the January-March period, hovering between 5% and 7.2%.
Amid the pandemic, Turkey was one of the rare countries where negative growth did not occur and its economy grew by 1.8% in 2020.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.