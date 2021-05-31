The Turkish economy expanded 7% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, above market expectations, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices increased 29.1% to 1.4 trillion Turkish liras ($188.6 billion) in the January-March period, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

A panel of 21 economists polled by Anadolu Agency on Friday had projected that the Turkish economy would grow 6.4% on average in the January-March period, hovering between 5% and 7.2%.

Amid the pandemic, Turkey was one of the rare countries where negative growth did not occur and its economy grew by 1.8% in 2020.