President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said late Wednesday that he believes the meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden during the upcoming NATO summit will mark "beginning of new era."

"We attach importance to our relations with US," Erdoğan also added during a videoconference meeting with top US executives at Ankara's Presidential Complex.

"Economic cooperation mechanisms between our countries should be put into effect," he said.

"We have shown a maximum effort to now allow for politics to damage trade," Erdoğan added, pointing to political tensions between the two NATO allies over several issues.

"The total amount of US investments in Turkey has reached $13 billion," he added.

The President also emphasized that the United States should "act more constructively" in trade.

"Additional tariffs in the steel and aluminum sector, Turkey’s exclusion from the generalized system of preferences, anti-dumping measures for export products do not suit us," he said.

"We expect the US to act more constructively on these issues."

US Ambassador to Ankara previously said that America wants to maintain its long-standing economic cooperation with Turkey, expressing Washington’s willingness to further strengthen existing commercial ties.

“The U.S. continues its commitment to deep-rooted and successful trade relations with Turkey,” David Satterfield told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Satterfield said the existing trade ties have benefited a large number of American and Turkish partners for many years.

Trade between Turkey and the U.S. has been on a steady rise over the last several years, and even the coronavirus pandemic did not prevent the volume from exceeding $20 billion in 2020.

The bilateral commerce amounted to some $20.68 billion in 2018, before it saw a slight drop to nearly $19.3 billion in 2019, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data.

The volume again increased in 2020, overshadowed by the pandemic, surging to approximately $20.1 billion, the data showed.

Erdoğan also touched upon the state of the Turkish economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Preliminary figures indicate that GDP data, which will be announced next week, will showcase strong economic growth in the first quarter of 2021," he said.

"We aim for normalization by running an intensive COVID-19 vaccination campaign in June," Erdoğan also added.

BioNTech co-founder Uğur Şahin attended a live videoconference with Health Minister Fahrettin Koca recently.

The scientist said in the call that they will bring 120 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Turkey by the end of September.

Health Minister Koca later said that 30 million doses will arrive in June and 6.1 million doses have also been received.

Turkey started administering CoronaVac jabs to health care personnel in January and the president himself was vaccinated with the inactive vaccine. Recently, authorities also started giving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to citizens who opt for it. Media reports also said that authorities were in talks to acquire the Moderna vaccine.

The country once ranked sixth in terms of vaccination in the world but the drive has somewhat slowed down. Experts tie it to challenges in vaccine deliveries, something the health minister recently has partly acknowledged. But authorities are also concerned that anti-vaxxers and vaccine skeptics may affect the inoculation drive.

Work is underway on locally made vaccines, but most are still in the early stages of development and scientists hope to achieve results this year. Vaccines being developed in the country range from an inactive vaccine to an intra-nasal spray and a virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters that universities and pharmaceutical companies are working hard and he expected “mass production” would start in September or October “based on what they pledged.”

Meanwhile, the country has also approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.