European champion Chelsea will face Real Madrid, while Man City will take on Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after the draw was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.
The draw also pits Bayern Munich against Villarreal and Liverpool against Benfica.
(More details soon)
