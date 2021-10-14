Turkey has sacked two of its central bank deputy governors and another high-level official early Thursday, according to the Official Gazette.

In a decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) Deputy Governors Semih Tümen, Uğur Namık Küçük and Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Abdullah Yavaş were relieved of their duties.

Taha Çakmak was appointed deputy governor while Yusuf Tuna replaced Yavaş as a member of the committee.

Following the move, Turkish lira plunged to record low of 9.18 against U.S. dollar amid the latter's ongoing strengthening trend for the past two months.

The central bank had surprised markets by unexpectedly cutting its key policy rate to 18% from 19% last month.

Turkey’s annual inflation accelerated to 19.58% in September, its highest level in two and a half years, while a core measure – which CBRT Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu has been stressing over the last month – was 16.98%.

The governor this week told investors the bank does not look only at core inflation measures in determining monetary policy.

He stressed that the monetary policy was sufficiently tight to tackle inflation and expected core price measures to fall in the short term.

Kavcıoğlu took the post almost seven months ago, replacing Naci Ağbal. He is the CBRT’s fourth governor in less than two years.

Murat Çetinkaya had served as the bank’s chief between April 2016 and July 2019. His replacement Murat Uysal served for 16 months until November last year when he was fired and replaced by Ağbal, who spent less than five months in the office.