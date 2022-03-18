European champion Chelsea will face 13-time winner Real Madrid, while Man City will take on Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after the draw was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Liverpool was drawn to play Benfica as all three remaining English clubs were kept apart and Bayern Munich was paired with Spanish side Villarreal.

Chelsea is hoping to defend its title in Europe despite turmoil at the Stamford Bridge club, which was put up for sale after the British government placed Russian owner Roman Abramovich under sanctions in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Thomas Tuchel's team is due to play Real at home in the first leg on April 5 or 6, before the return at the Santiago Bernabeu a week later.

It was reported this week that Chelsea may have to play its next Champions League home ties behind closed doors due to EU sanctions on Abramovich that prevent it from selling tickets.

Chelsea beat Madrid – now coached by ex-Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti – in the semifinals last season on the way to defeating Pep Guardiola's City in the final in Porto and lifting the Champions League trophy for the second time under Abramovich's ownership.

With the draw for the semifinals taking place at the same time, Chelsea and City know they will meet each other in the last four should they both progress through their quarterfinal ties against Spanish opponents, but a Madrid derby at that stage is also a possibility.

Having eliminated Manchester United in the last 16, Atletico will return to northwest England for the first leg of its tie against City, which sees Guardiola pit his wits against Diego Simeone.

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draws are displayed at the UEFA headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland, March 18, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Favorable draw for Liverpool

Liverpool, the 2019 European champion who is still in contention to win a quadruple this season, will be hotly fancied to get the better of two-time European Cup winner Benfica, with the first leg of that tie to be played in Lisbon.

Benfica is currently just third in the Portuguese league this season but it qualified for the last 16 at the expense of Barcelona and then ousted a much-fancied Ajax side.

The winners of that tie will face either Bayern or Villarreal in the last four, with the German giant heading to Spain for the first leg against Unai Emery's side.

Villarreal won last season's Europa League and reached the Champions League quarterfinals by stunning Juventus, beating the Italians 3-0 in Turin on Wednesday to go through 4-1 on aggregate.

The semifinals of the Champions League will be played in late April and early May, with the final taking place at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28.

The match was initially due to be played in Saint Petersburg before the Russian city was stripped of the match by UEFA due to Russia's military action in Ukraine.

It is the third year running that UEFA has moved the Champions League final with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the 2020 edition being switched from Istanbul to Lisbon, and then again from the Turkish city to Porto last year.

The 80,000-capacity Stade de France, in Saint-Denis just to the north of the French capital, has hosted the Champions League final twice before, in 2000 when Real Madrid beat Valencia, and in 2006 when Barcelona defeated Arsenal.