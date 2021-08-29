The Turkish military is about to receive a delivery of the most advanced and sophisticated drone built by the country to date, enlarging a fleet that has already proved its success in the field.

The Bayraktar Akıncı, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), has been developed by the drone magnate Baykar.

This cutting-edge combat drone will enter the inventory of the Turkish security forces with a ceremony held Sunday in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ and attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Baykar’s chief technology officer Selçuk Bayraktar and many other officials.

The UCAV that will be officially delivered has been updated significantly from the original model. The Akıncı now has a maximum takeoff weight of 6 tons – up from 5.5 tons – and stands out with a total useful payload capacity of 1.5 tons, compared to the original 1.35 tons.

The aircraft – whose designs, software, avionics and mechanics all belong to Baykar – is more advanced than the company’s Bayraktar TB2 UCAV, which has been sold to countries including Ukraine, Qatar, Azerbaijan and Poland. In May, Poland became the first European Union and NATO member state to acquire drones from Turkey.

Erdoğan said earlier this year that Saudi Arabia was also interested in buying Turkish drones. Latvia also hinted that it could be the second European Union and NATO member state to acquire the Turkish UCAVs. Albania is also interested in striking a deal to procure Bayraktar TB2s.

The Akıncı is longer and wider than the Bayraktar TB2 and will perform strategic tasks. It has a 20-meter (65-foot) wingspan with its unique twisted-wing structure. It promises high flight safety thanks to its fully automatic flight control and triple-redundant autopilot system.

It has two 450-horsepower engines but can be equipped with 750-horsepower engines or locally made 240-horsepower engines.

The Akıncı will carry various weaponry, including a range of missiles such as Smart Micro Munitions (MAM-L) developed by prominent Turkish contractor Roketsan.

It will be equipped with the locally produced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and air-to-air missiles Gökdoğan (Merlin) and Bozdoğan (Peregrine).

It will be able also to launch several other types of locally made munitions, such as the Roketsan-built Stand-Off Missile (SOM), a long-range air-to-surface cruise missile that can hit targets up to 150 miles (240 kilometers) away.

Baykar says the Akıncı can attack targets both in the air and on the ground. It can also operate alongside fighter jets and fly higher and stay in the air longer than Turkey’s existing drones.

Akıncı in July set a new national aviation record as it flew at an altitude of 11,594 meters (38,039 feet).

Although it was initially designed to have an impressive 24 hours of endurance, the drone stayed in the air for 25 hours and 46 minutes during the flight tests in the Akıncı Flight Training and Test Center in the Çorlu district of Tekirdağ.

The drone covered a distance of 7,507 kilometers in the air.

The UCAV made its first flight on Dec. 6, 2019. It passed its first firing test in late April using the latest Roketsan-built smart munitions.

Turkey has made impressive progress in drone production in recent years, particularly with the Bayraktar TB2. Officials have said the country has become the world’s fourth-largest drone producer since Ankara took the helm for domestic production to reduce reliance on Western arms.

Having been heavily used by the Turkish security forces, these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have seen combat and proven themselves.

Bayraktar TB2 earned worldwide fame following its deployment in Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan, paving the way for more export deals.

They had devastated Bashar Assad regime ground forces during clashes in Idlib province in February-March 2020. They also gave decisive air support to Turkey’s ally in Libya and successfully guided airstrikes that assassinated senior leaders of the PKK terrorist group over the last two years.