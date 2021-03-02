The month of February witnessed some historic events when it came to the environment, including the U.S. rejoining the Paris Climate Deal as well as the rediscovery of a bird species long thought to have gone extinct in Indonesia after 172 years.

Here is a look at the most influential environmental developments, reports and events.

Feb. 4:

Somalia announces a state of emergency over a new generation of desert locust swarms that have rocked the East African region.

Feb. 6:

The United Nations Human Rights office urges demonstrators and the government to "exercise maximum restraint" during farmers' protests in India as police complained of tweets by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Feb. 7:

A critically endangered Sumatran elephant gives birth to a calf at the Tangkahan Resort Special Animal Training Center of Gunung Leuser National Park.

Feb. 9:

Air pollution caused by the burning of fossil fuels was responsible for 8.7 million deaths globally in 2018, according to new findings of the Environmental Research journal published in The Guardian.

Floating ice is seen during the expedition of Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship at the Arctic Ocean, September 14, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

Feb. 10

January's total Arctic sea ice volume averages the second-lowest on record after 2017, according to scientists from the Climate and Atmospheric Science.

Feb. 12:

January 2021 was registered as the ninth-warmest January in recorded U.S. history while it was the seventh-warmest globally, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A scientist specializing in Arctic studies says research on Antarctica has shed light on global climate change as well as the Earth's history.

Feb. 16:

Turkish scientists are planning to incorporate Antarctic hair grass's genetic material into wheat plants making them resistant to the extremely arid and salty environment.

Climate change and violence in Mozambique have left health facilities and health staff experiencing "a difficult year," according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The United States on February 19, 2021 officially returned to the Paris climate accord, with President Joe Biden vowing to make the fight against global warming a top priority. (AFP Photo)

Feb. 18:

Climate change is a "bigger" threat than the COVID-19 pandemic in the long run and it requires immediate and collective action, says the head of the European Union delegation to Turkey.

About 1.3 million people were displaced in Somalia in 2020 due to various reasons, including climate-related disasters, especially floods and droughts, according to the U.N. office for humanitarian affairs.

Feb. 19:

The U.S. officially rejoins the Paris Agreement, the State Department announces, saying climate change and science can "never" again be "add-ons" in Washington's foreign policy.

Asuman Baytop, a leading Turkish expert on botany and botanical history, who provided a significant contribution to the country's flora with her discoveries, is commemorated on the sixth anniversary of her death.

The crystal-clear Lake Salda in southwestern Turkey could shed light on "exciting" scientific research involving Mars, says Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum.

Feb. 22:

Three rare giraffes are killed after being electrocuted by low-hanging power lines in Nakuru, Kenya, according to the BBC.

Feb. 23:

People in South Sudan are in urgent need of assistance as they face the triple threat of conflict, flooding and hunger, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Feb. 24:

China launches a new satellite into space to study electromagnetic environment detection, local media reports.

A scientist in Turkey's west aims to reintroduce the dune cricket, which was thought to have gone extinct 20 years ago, to the world.

Istanbul Airport receives an international certificate for its efforts to manage and reduce its carbon footprint.

More than 14 million tons of Sahara dust are circulating in the atmosphere above North Africa, the North Atlantic and Europe, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

The sun sets over the Warta River near the village of Santok, western Poland, Feb. 24 2021. The unusual sight of the white sunset instead of the red one is caused by a large amount of sand from the Sahara. (EPA Photo)

Feb. 25:

Turkey's success in increasing its forest assets was certified by the U.N., with the country ranking first in Europe and sixth worldwide for afforestation, according to a recent report by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization covering between 2015 and 2020.

Feb. 26:

New high-technology drones, which can create three-dimensional models of disaster sites, are being used to extinguish forest fires in northwestern Turkey.

Feb. 27: