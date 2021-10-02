In an apparent display of the souring relations between Algeria and France, Algiers withdrew its ambassador to Paris for consultations, state TV reported, in a move that followed French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to cut visas by half and controversial remarks on Algerian politics and history.

The North African country's decision came three days after the French ambassador to Algiers was summoned to the foreign miinistry to protest Paris' decision to reduce the number of visas granted to Algerian nationals. France on Tuesday had said it would sharply reduce the number of visas granted to people from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia, accusing the former French colonies of not doing enough to allow illegal immigrants to return.

However, Macron added more fuel to the fire Thursday through series of controversial remarks over the political situation in Algeria, minimizing his country's role in brutal colonization of the country and attempts to rewrite history.