US mistakenly hits YPG forces, kills 300 militants

The U.S. mistakenly hit Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) forces predominantly led by PKK-affiliated groups in Deir ez-Zour and killed 300 militants, some media outlets reported.

According to Al-Masdar news, the Assad regime's media outlet, the U.S. air forces conducted a raid in Deir ez-Zor and unintentionally hit the SDF forces, allegedly due to wrong coordinates. It was reported that 300 SDF members were killed by the U.S. airstrikes. Ankara and Washington have fallen out over the People's Protection Units (YPG) issue.

While Ankara considers the YPG to be a terrorist group, Washington is opting to work with it in northern Syria. While Washington has not changed its approach towards Ankara's calls regarding the U.S.-YPG relationship, arms and equipment transfers to the YPG has put further strain on Turkish-U.S. relations.