Turkish Airlines (THY) suspended flights to Brazil, South Africa, Nepal and Sri Lanka as part of measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, the flag carrier’s Senior Vice President of Media Relations Yahya Üstün said Sunday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Üstün said flights have been suspended until further notice, as he noted that Turkish Airlines prioritizes flight safety.

Based on the latest statistics, Brazil reported 731 deaths on Sunday and remains to be the hardest-hit country after the U.S. with 611,222 deaths from 21.95 million cases.

Despite the worsened conditions of the pandemic, which most recently began to be weathered, the airline topped the European air traffic once again in February.

In a statement made by THY to the Public Disclosure Agency (KAP) earlier, it also shared that the carrier hosted a total of 2 million passengers in January with an occupancy rate of 60.3%.